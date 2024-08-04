Slovakia initiates anti-migration exercises on Ukrainian border

(MENAFN) Slovakia has initiated a series of comprehensive anti-migration exercises aimed at addressing illegal migration and smuggling activities along its border with Ukraine, Interior Matus Sutaj Estok announced on Friday. The drills, which started this week, are designed to mitigate the impact of irregular migration on the Schengen Zone’s external border.



Minister Sutaj Estok detailed that the primary objective of these exercises is to alleviate the strain from illegal migration by enhancing efforts to deter and apprehend smugglers involved in trafficking contraband such as cigarettes, drugs, and weapons into Slovakia. The focus is on preventing unauthorized entries by potentially dangerous or high-risk individuals and groups.



In response to the rising number of illegal border crossings from Ukraine, Slovakia's Interior Ministry plans to upgrade its surveillance systems, including video observation and drone technology, to better monitor and control the situation.



The operations involve over 400 officers and are expected to continue until Saturday. Police President Lubomir Solak confirmed the scale and duration of the drills, emphasizing their importance in managing the border security challenge.



Additionally, Jan Dudas, President of the Bureau of Border and Alien Police, reported that approximately 700 individuals have attempted to cross the border from Ukraine since the beginning of the year. Many of these individuals are believed to be Ukrainian men seeking to avoid conscription, reflecting the complex dynamics at play in the region.



These drills are part of Slovakia’s broader strategy to enhance border security and tackle the multifaceted issues related to migration and smuggling.

