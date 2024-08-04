America promises ‘new military deployments’ to back Israel

(MENAFN) In a recent phone call between United States President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu, the United States pledged to deploy additional military resources to support Israel in the face of ongoing threats. The conversation, which took place on Thursday, was particularly timely following the assassination of Hamas chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran the previous day.



The White House readout from the call detailed that Biden reiterated America's commitment to Israel’s security, emphasizing the need to defend against various adversaries including Iran and its associated groups: Hamas, Hezbollah, and the Houthis. This reassurance comes in light of escalating tensions after Haniyeh’s death, which has been attributed by both Iran and Hamas to Israeli actions. While Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement in the incident, the assassination has heightened regional anxieties.



Reports indicate that the Biden administration is preparing for a potential Iranian retaliatory strike against Israel. According to Axios, United States officials believe that Iran might act against Israel in the coming days, prompting the United States to enhance its defensive measures. This includes new military deployments aimed at bolstering Israel’s defense capabilities, particularly against ballistic missiles and drones.



The discussion between Biden and Netanyahu also involved Vice President Kamala Harris, highlighting the administration’s focus on supporting Israel’s security. The call underscores the United State's strategic commitment to its ally in a period of heightened regional instability and threats.

