Female boxer’s Olympic victory ignites transgender uproar

(MENAFN) An intense controversy has emerged following a women's boxing match at the Paris Olympics, sparking a global debate about fairness in sports and the participation of transgender athletes. The bout, which took place in the welterweight (66kg) category, saw Italy’s Angela Carini square off against Algeria’s Imani Khelif. The match ended abruptly in just 45 seconds when Carini, after receiving two significant punches to the face, forfeited the fight, expressing her frustration by declaring, "this is unjust!"



The swift and decisive victory by Khelif, who was disqualified from the women’s world championships last year due to failing gender eligibility tests, has ignited widespread outrage. Carini, visibly distraught, collapsed on the mat and wept, describing the physical punishment she endured as something beyond her experience.



The situation has drawn sharp criticism from various quarters, particularly from those opposed to the inclusion of transgender athletes in women's sports. Critics have labeled Khelif, who is transgender, as a “biological male” and condemned the bout as an example of profound unfairness. Prominent figures have weighed in on the debate: Jake Paul, a well-known YouTuber and professional boxer, denounced the match as “sickening” and “dangerous,” while author J.K. Rowling criticized the International Olympic Committee (IOC) for what she described as a “brutal injustice” that has marred the 2024 Olympics.



American college swimmer Riley Gaines has taken to social media to support Carini, launching the hashtag #IStandWithAngelaCarini on X (formerly Twitter). The campaign has gained traction, with endorsements from notable figures, including X's owner, Elon Musk.



In response to the backlash, IOC spokesman Mark Adams defended the organization’s policies, stating that all competitors adhere to the established eligibility rules and asserting that the situation should not be framed as a transgender issue. Despite this, the episode has fueled ongoing debate over the integration of transgender athletes into competitive sports, raising questions about fairness and the future of gender-inclusive policies in athletics.

