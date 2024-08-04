Arab League Condemns Criminal Attack On Hotel In Somalia

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) CAIRO, Aug 4 (KUNA) -- Arab League's Secretary-General Ahmad Abul- Gheit, strongly condemned, Sunday, the criminal attack that targeted a hotel restaurant in the Somali capital Mogadishu last Friday, claimed by Al-Shabaab group.

In a statement issued by the League, Abul-Gheit condemned the "cowardly" terrorist act that left dozens of casualties and injuries, and through which the groups aim to weaken the and spread terror among civilians.

Abul-Gheit stressed Arab League's solidarity with the Somali government and people in fighting everything that threatens its security and stability.

He expressed his sincere condolences to the government and people of Somalia and to the families of the victims and wished speedy recovery for those injured. (end)

