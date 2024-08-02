Intel Suffers Largest Stock Drop Since 1974

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Intel experienced its largest single-day stock decline since July 1974, a dramatic response to the company's decision to suspend dividends and announce significant layoffs to fund an expensive restructuring plan.



The company's shares closed down 26.06%, at $21.48, after Intel forecasted quarterly revenue below estimates and revealed plans to cut 15% of its workforce.



These announcements raised concerns about Intel's ability to compete with Taiwanese giant TSMC and other chip manufacturers.



This marked the second-worst day for Intel's stock in its history, surpassed only by a 31% drop in July 1974, three years after its IPO. The stock also hit its lowest value since 2013.



Intel, once the world's largest chip manufacturer and a key player during the dot-com era alongside Cisco, Microsoft, and Dell, saw its market value peak at nearly $500 billion in 2000.







However, the stock plummeted with the market crash that year and has never fully recovered.

Broader Market Impact

The disappointing earnings report from Intel had a ripple effect on the global semiconductor market.



Shares of major semiconductor companies, including TSMC and Samsung, also declined. TSMC's stock fell by 4.6%, and Samsung's dropped over 4% by the end of the trading day in South Korea.



This downturn was part of a broader market sell-off that negatively affected technology stocks worldwide.

Financial Performance and Strategic Shifts

Intel reported a significant earnings shortfall for the second quarter of 2024, with a loss of $1.6 billion, a sharp increase from the $437 million deficit in the previous quarter.



The company's revenue dropped 1% year-over-year to $12.8 billion, below Wall Street's expectations of $12.9 billion.



Intel's CEO, Pat Gelsinger, acknowledged the disappointing financial results. He outlined a new operational framework aimed at improving efficiencies and accelerating the IDM 2.0 transformation.

Workforce Reduction and Cost-Cutting Measures

As part of its restructuring plan, Intel announced it would cut more than 15% of its workforce, approximately 17,500 jobs, by the end of 2025.



This move is part of a broader initiative to cut $10 billion in spending next year. The company also suspended its dividend to focus on deleveraging its balance sheet and improving liquidity.

Competitive Landscape

Intel has struggled to keep pace with competitors like TSMC and Samsung, especially in the AI server chip market, where it lags behind Nvidia and AMD. The company's recent foray into graphics has yet to make a significant impact.



Additionally, it has faced challenges with its flagship laptop chips due to competition from Arm-based chips by Qualcomm and Apple, which offer superior battery efficiency.

Future Outlook

Despite the current setbacks, Intel remains committed to regaining its competitive position.



The company expects to see significant benefits from its recent investments in manufacturing and process technology by 2026.



Intel has also secured substantial funding from the U.S. government to bolster its position in the semiconductor industry.



The company received $8.5 billion in direct funding to support its projects in Arizona, New Mexico, Ohio, and Oregon.

