President Murmu To Embark On State Visits To Portugal, Slovakia From April 7

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 2 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu will undertake State Visits to Portugal and Slovakia from April 7-10. These visits come as part of a significant diplomatic engagement to enhance India's bilateral ties with both countries.

President Murmu will be visiting Portugal from April 7-8. This visit is taking place at the invitation of the President of Portugal, Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa.

This tour assumes historical significance as it marks the 50th anniversary of the re-establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Portugal. The last State Visit by an Indian President to Portugal took place in 1998 when President K. R. Narayanan visited the country.

President Murmu is set to engage in high-level discussions with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa during her visit.

The President will also hold meetings with Portugal's Prime Minister, Luis Montenegro, and the President of the National Assembly (Parliament), Jose Pedro Aguiar-Branco. The talks will aim to strengthen the growing and dynamic bilateral relationship between India and Portugal, which has evolved into a multifaceted partnership with robust cooperation across various sectors.

The visit is expected to provide renewed momentum to the already thriving relations between the two nations, including expanding trade, economic ties, and people-to-people exchanges. As part of her diplomatic outreach, President Murmu will also interact with the Indian community in Portugal.

Following her visit to Portugal, President Murmu will proceed to Slovakia on April 9, at the invitation of President Peter Pellegrini. This will be the first visit by an Indian President to Slovakia in nearly three decades.

In Slovakia, President Murmu will hold bilateral meetings with President Pellegrini and Prime Minister Robert Fico. She will also meet the Speaker of the National Council of the Slovak Republic, Richard Rasi. These engagements will focus on further strengthening and expanding the relationship between India and Slovakia, particularly in areas of trade, technology, and cultural exchanges.

The two-day visit to Slovakia spotlights the importance India places on its bilateral relations with the Slovak Republic. It is expected to pave the way for deeper cooperation and new initiatives in various sectors, including defence, science and technology, and education. President Murmu will also engage with the Indian diaspora during these visits.