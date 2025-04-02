Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Three Injured After Tractor Turns Turtle In J & K's Poonch

Three Injured After Tractor Turns Turtle In J & K's Poonch


2025-04-02 08:16:44
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- At least three people were injured after a tractor turned turtle at Gali Nag area of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

Officials said that a tractor which was coming from Jandrola towards Gali Nag met with an accident.

Soon locals rushed to the spot and rescued three persons, who were immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment, reported news agency GNS.

Meanwhile, police have registered a case in this regard.

