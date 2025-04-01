Solenis Releases 2024 Sustainability Report With Integrated Data From Diversey

Solenis' 2024 Sustainability Report is the first one to integrate results from Diversey, which Solenis acquired in 2023.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Solenis , a leading global provider of water and hygiene solutions, released its 2024 Sustainability Report , marking the first edition that combines information and data from Diversey . Solenis acquired Diversey Holdings, Ltd. in 2023 and now operates as one integrated company with aligned sustainability policies.

"With the integration of Diversey and the addition of more than 9,000 employees to the Solenis team, we finished 2024 as one united company on a clear path to make a real and lasting positive impact on our customers, our employees and our world," said CEO John Panichella. "We continue to embrace and enhance our own transparency around sustainability, while as a partner we are uniquely able to help customers achieve their sustainability and operational goals."

Along with the report, Solenis unveiled a new sustainability-focused website at href="" rel="nofollow" soleni , underscoring its ESG initiatives and activities that add sustainability value for customers. The web portal houses a regulatory library and other sustainability-focused content and product innovations.

Based on Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Universal Standards and validated by an independent certification agency, the detailed 2024 report contains insights into key areas, including:



Solenis' first double materiality assessment (DMA): An important element in Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) compliance, the DMA identifies how sustainability-related factors impact a company's financial performance, and how the company's activities impact stakeholders and society. The material topics identified by the DMA helped guide the goals in Solenis' ESG+C sustainability strategy.



New branding: As a capstone to the Diversey integration, Solenis introduced new branding that integrates both companies into one diversified global brand rooted in sustainable innovation.



Climate risk and opportunity assessment: Solenis published its first climate risk and opportunity assessment index based on the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) framework, providing a thorough analysis of the company's impact on climate change and related risks and opportunities.



Environmental, Health & Safety (EH&S) investment: Since 2019, Solenis has invested more than $42 million in capital expenditure projects to improve EH&S performance.



Employee development: Solenis marked significant progress in talent management, including 94% of employees achieving their 5% annual learning goal and 94% participation in the company's culture survey.

Community impact: Under its multi-faceted SolenisGives initiative, the company has donated nearly $1.4 million to charities. Through the Soap For HopeTM program, it has worked with local at-risk communities to reprocess more than 1,500 metric tons of discarded hotel soap to help reduce the spread of pathogens and provide a source of income to impoverished communities.

The report also illustrates how Solenis helps customers reach their own sustainability goals around water and resource efficiency, circularity and waste reduction, sustainable chemistry and compliance, and energy efficiency and greenhouse gas reduction. This includes:



The ValueAdvantageSM partner program , which measures the value Solenis brings to customers at a project level, delivered $257 million in value in 2024.



Solenis now derives 73% of its revenue from driving customers' sustainability initiatives.

Solenis' investment in digital transformation and data-driven artificial intelligence (AI) tools helps customers make informed decisions in cleanliness and hygiene, water and food safety, and reduction, reuse and recycling.

In 2024 Solenis also earned the EcoVadis Platinum CSR rating for three consecutive years and was named a US Best Managed Company by Deloitte for four consecutive years.

"I'm proud of the significant strides we made in what was truly a transformative year for Solenis," said Chief Sustainability Officer Dr. Lotta Kanto Öqvist. "Beyond expanding our reporting, our team focused on improvements to advance our sustainability strategy and drive meaningful, sustainable impact for our customers and the world around us."

Visit href="" rel="nofollow" soleni to download the 2024 Sustainability Report.

Visit to learn more about Solenis.

SOURCE Solenis

