Zelensky Lacks Feasible Alternative To Taking Trump Resource Deal

MENAFN - Asia Times) Trump warned last weekend that Zelensky will have“some problems – big, big problems” if he“tries to back out of the rare earth deal” amidst reports that the latest version of this agreement is very lopsided.

It allegedly compels Ukraine to contribute half of its revenue from all resource projects and related infrastructure into a US-controlled investment fund, pay off all US aid from 2022 onward through these means, and give the US the right of first offer on new projects and a veto over resource sales to others.

These tougher terms can be considered punishment for Zelensky's picking his infamous fight with Trump and Vance at the White House in late February, but the whole package is being sold to Ukraine as a“security guarantee” from the US.

The argument goes that America won't let Russia threaten these projects, which also include pipelines and ports – thus leading the US to, at the very least, resume 2023 levels of military-intelligence aid and maybe even directly escalate to get Russia to back down.