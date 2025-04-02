Man Wounded As Result Of Rocket Attack On Sumy On March 24 Dies In Hospital

MENAFN - UkrinForm) A man who was injured in a rocket attack by Russian troops on Sumy on March 24 died in hospital.

According to Ukrinform, the Sumy City Council reported this on Telegram .

“Today, a man who was injured on March 24 as a result of an enemy attack died in hospital ,” the statement reads.

As Ukrinform reported, in the afternoon of March 24, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the center of Sumy , hitting the residential sector and infrastructure facilities, including educational institutions. As of March 28, 111 people were reported injured, including 87 adults and 24 children. The condition of one of the hospitalized adults was assessed as serious.