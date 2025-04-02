Mitchell Hay Lauds Young New Zealand Players After ODI Series Win Against Pakistan

MENAFN - IANS) Hamilton, April 2 (IANS) Extending their dominance in white-ball cricket, New Zealand's young squad sealed an emphatic 84-run victory over Pakistan in Hamilton on Wednesday, securing an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. With several first-team regulars absent due to franchise commitments, the Black Caps fielded a relatively inexperienced side. However, according to Mitchell Hay, experience was never an issue for this promising squad.

“There are some pretty experienced guys here, both internationally and domestically, which have been great to talk to and learn from,” Hay remarked after the second ODI.“On paper, guys may not have played a lot of international cricket, but within the group, there's immense knowledge to tap into. It's a great place for New Zealand cricket to be in, with healthy competition for spots.”

Hay himself was at the center of New Zealand's triumph, narrowly missing out on a maiden international century. His blistering knock of 99 off 78 balls proved instrumental in guiding the hosts to victory. Partnering with Muhammad Abbas, the duo stabilized the innings after a shaky start, ensuring that New Zealand posted a formidable total.

Reflecting on the innings, Hay acknowledged the early struggles and emphasized the importance of absorbing pressure before shifting gears into attack mode.

“Yeah, it was pretty tough out there to start with,” he admitted.“Mo (Abbas) and I talked about absorbing pressure initially before applying some of our own later in the innings. Mo was brilliant-so calm and mature beyond his years. It was great to bat with him, and we managed to put the pressure back on later.”

Hay also heaped praise on Michael Bracewell, the stand-in captain who has seamlessly led New Zealand in the absence of full-time skipper Mitchell Santner. Under Bracewell's leadership, the Black Caps have not only claimed the ODI series but also emerged victorious in the preceding T20I series against Pakistan.

“Yeah, he's been great. He's such a good leader,” Hay said of Bracewell.“There are so many small conversations that people don't see, but when he speaks, everyone listens. He's a really calming influence, much like Mitch Santner, and a strong, natural leader. It's been really cool to play under him.”