Meridianbet (GMGI) Becomes Title Sponsor Of The Maltese FA Trophy

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) VALLETTA, Malta, Aug. 02, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Meridianbet, a well-established sports betting and gaming group operating in 18 jurisdictions worldwide and part of Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), is proud to announce it has become the title sponsor of the FA Trophy, the Maltese FA Cup. This prestigious partnership reflects Meridianbet's mission to support local clubs and strengthen the community in Malta, fostering national pride and unity.



The Maltese FA Cup competition, now officially known as the Meridianbet FA Trophy, will see Meridianbet's extensive experience and community-focused approach supporting both amateur and professional football in Malta. This three-year deal signifies a continued commitment from Meridianbet to support the sports culture in Malta, aligning perfectly with their longstanding presence and dedication to the community.

Stefan Pavlovic, Director of Meridian Gaming Ltd (Meridianbet Malta), expressed his enthusiasm about the sponsorship deal, stating, "We are thrilled to partner with the Malta Football Association as the title sponsor of the Maltese FA Cup. With our 17-year presence in Malta, we have consistently strived to give back to the community. This sponsorship not only supports the growth of football at all levels but also reinforces our ongoing initiatives."

Malta FA President Bjorn Vassallo, concluded, "The Maltese FA is committed to growing and improving the game of football and the people in it at all levels. Our partnership with Meridianbet, a company with a deep-rooted presence in Malta, is an ideal fit as we strive to inspire people, achieve high standards, and embrace a sporting culture. Together, we aim to foster positive social change and champion national pride."

Decades - Long Community Engagement in Malta

This partnership extends beyond the football pitch. Meridianbet has been actively involved in various community initiatives, demonstrating its commitment to Malta's social fabric. The company recently launched the "Meridianbet Betting Awareness" initiative in collaboration with the Responsible Gaming Foundation, focusing on promoting safe gambling practices and supporting individuals affected by gambling addiction, but also securing the integrity of the sports matches offered.

In line with its community engagement efforts, the company has also shown support for environmental conservation. Meridianbet recently backed the Malta Ranger Unit, contributing to local ecosystem preservation and sustainability promotion. These initiatives highlight the company's holistic approach to corporate responsibility in Malta.

The sports betting operator's engagement with the local business community was further demonstrated through its participation in a corporate Padel tournament, competing alongside industry peers. This event showcased Meridianbet's commitment to fostering positive relationships within the Maltese business ecosystem.

As Meridianbet embarks on this exciting partnership with the Maltese FA Trophy, it reaffirms its commitment to Malta's sporting landscape and broader community. This collaboration is a testament to Meridianbet's holistic approach - championing sports excellence, fostering responsible gaming practices, and supporting environmental initiatives. By intertwining its business goals with community welfare, Meridianbet continues to solidify its role as a responsible corporate citizen, deeply invested in Malta's social and cultural fabric.

About Meridianbet

Established in 2001, Meridianbet Group has grown into a prominent player in the online sports betting and gaming industry. With operations spanning 18 jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America, the company has built a robust global presence. As a part of Golden Matrix Group (NASDAQ: GMGI), Meridianbet leverages cutting-edge proprietary technology to offer a seamless, multi-currency betting and iGaming experience across retail, desktop, and mobile platforms.

Meridianbet's operations in Malta, encompassing both B2C and B2B operations, fully align with its globally successful business model as it utilizes proprietary technology and scalable systems.

