'Tastes Better Than It Looks': This Cake That Resembles A Dishwashing Sponge Is Going Viral In UAE

Recently, the UAE has become a hub for amplifying global food trends with a unique touch. Whether it's the kunafa chocolate , the cracking chocolate drink , or the iced karak , people are constantly coming up with new tips and tricks to make food trends go viral in the city. A latest trend that's slowly taking over social is the realistic sponge cake.

The cake that quite literally resembles a dishwashing sponge with Fairy washing liquid on it is a clever and playful example of the realistic cake trend. This type of cake is designed to resemble a common kitchen sponge, complete with the yellow porous texture and green scrubbing pad on top.

The 'washing liquid' is created using edible gels or coloured icing, mimicking the appearance of dish soap. The base of the cake is typically a soft, light sponge cake, which naturally resembles the texture of a kitchen sponge. Food colouring is used to dye the cake and frosting to match the bright yellow and green colours of a dish sponge.

One of the best aspects of this cake is the element of surprise it brings. When presented at a party or gathering, it can easily be mistaken for an actual dishwashing sponge, which obviously doesn't look very appealing, let alone edible.

The moment when someone cuts into the cake and reveals its true nature is often met with amazement and surprise. This playful deception is a big part of why these cakes have become so popular on social media platforms like Instagram and TikTok, where videos of the cake being cut open often go viral.

Influencers around the UAE have also hopped onto the trend, travelling all the way to Fujairah, where Erythrina Cafe is offering the viral cake. Located in Kalba City, the sponge cake is priced at Dh25, making it an affordable treat if you're willing to make the trip.

“It's a soft cake with a layer of jam that gives it the perfect sweet and tangy flavour. Both the yellow and green parts are sponge cakes, but they've dried them out to achieve that texture,” explains Tidding Official's Mahak, who recently tried the sweet treat.“The foam is just whipped cream, and the washing liquid is made from sugar syrup.”

“It tastes better than it looks,” she adds.“Like most viral desserts, it's not a decadent one, which I like. It tastes like a British tea cake with jam, and I really enjoyed it.”

Many social media users, on the other hand, have found the cake to be 'unappealing', saying they wouldn't try it because it looks so realistic that it appears unappetising.

Realistic Cake Trend

These cakes are made using various baking and decorating techniques to achieve their realistic look. Realistic cakes have become a captivating trend on social media, mesmerising audiences with their lifelike appearances.

These cakes are crafted to resemble everyday objects, animals, food items, and even people, often leading to a double-take from viewers. The level of detail achieved by cake artists is noteworthy, with techniques such as airbrushing, hand-painting, and sculpting used to create hyper-realistic textures and colours.

Bakers and cake artists post videos and photos of their creations, often capturing the moment when someone cuts into the cake to reveal the reality. These 'cake-cutting' videos are particularly popular, as they play with the viewer's expectations and provide a satisfying reveal. The hashtag #RealisticCakes or #IsItCake has garnered millions of views, with users eagerly sharing and reacting to the surprising and often humorous content.

Beyond the visual appeal, the trend has also sparked conversations about the artistry and craftsmanship involved in baking. This trend not only showcases the skill and creativity of bakers but also blurs the line between art and food. Tutorials and how-to videos have proliferated, providing aspiring bakers with tips and techniques to achieve similar results.

So, if you're looking for ways to spend the weekend, why not plan a road trip and try the viral sponge cake for yourself?

