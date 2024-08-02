Hong Kong Delegation Concludes ASEAN Mission In Vietnam



Ho Chi Minh City, Aug 2, 2024 - (ACN Newswire) - A delegation, organised by the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and led by the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) Chief Executive

Mr John Lee , successfully concluded a week-long ASEAN mission to Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam. Over 50 memoranda of understanding (MoUs) were signed, signalling closer bilateral cooperation based on a shared vision of prosperity and growth in Asia. Over the past week, the delegation comprising some 30 leaders of

international, Mainland Chinese and Hong Kong enterprises and conglomerates operating in finance and insurance, I&T, professional services, infrastructure, transport and logistics, energy and hospitality, strengthened ties, expanded networks and discussed collaboration opportunities in Hong Kong, the Guangdong-Hong Kong-Macao Greater Bay Area (GBA) and Belt and Road Initiative (BRI). Concluding the ASEAN trip on 2 Aug,

Mr Lee

said:“During our six-day trip, we visited four cities across the three countries and participated in some 30 events. These included meetings with senior leaders and officials, visits to enterprises and Belt and Road projects, exchanges with the business communities in the four cities, and engaging in activities to promote people-to-people connections.” Mr Lee

added that members of the delegation will share their insights and experiences of this visit through their extensive networks. Dr Peter K N Lam , Chairman of the HKTDC, said the focus of the mission is to strengthen ties between Hong Kong and ASEAN, our second-largest trading partner, by introducing the latest business opportunities offered by Hong Kong. “In recent years, Hong Kong has been making tremendous advances in new sectors, such as innovation and sustainability. Our advances in greentech, smart manufacturing and supply chain management, reinforced by our world-class R&D and IP infrastructure and robust government support, provide a lot of opportunities for us to collaborate with ASEAN businesses,” he pointed out, adding 55 MoUs signed during the trip paves the way for deeper collaboration in the future. “We would like to express our appreciation to the Hong Kong SAR Government and all business delegates for their support. Looking ahead, the HKTDC will continue to help businesses connect with opportunities and build a global ecosystem through our worldwide network of 50 offices,”

Dr Lam

added. During the visit to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, 30 MoUs were signed by members of the delegation, Vietnamese government bodies and Vietnamese companies in the areas of trade and investment promotion, finance, fintech, transport and logistics and education. Delegates also met with executives and key members of local chambers of commerce, including the Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI), and key corporations, including VinGroup and Tessellation Binh Duong Co Ltd., to explore business opportunities.

To foster collaboration opportunities via the Hong Kong platform, the Hong Kong Economic and

Trade Office in Singapore (HKETO Singapore) and HKTDC co-organised a business luncheon in Vietnam, which was attended by some 220 business leaders and key officials. During the visit, 30 MoUs were signed by the following members of the delegation, Vietnamese government bodies and Vietnamese companies to deepen cooperation across diverse areas: 1 Services and the Treasury Bureau of Hong Kong, China, and Ministry of Finance of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam;

2 Hong Kong and the Foreign Investment Agency (FIA), Ministry of Planning and Investment of the Government of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam;

3 Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI);

4 Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and Vietnam Trade Promotion Agency (Vietrade);

5 Authority Hong Kong and Vietnam Airlines JSC;

6 Authority and Airport Corporation of Vietnam;

7 Authority Hong Kong and Sovico Group;

8 Kong General Chamber of Commerce and Vietnam Chamber of Commerce and Industry (VCCI);

9 Hong Kong and Hong Kong Business Association in Vietnam;

10 Kong Tourism Board and Traveloka;

11 of China (Hong Kong) Limited and China Business Association Ho Chi Minh City Branch;China Business Association Guangdong Enterprises Association in Vietnam; Hong Kong Business Association Vietnam;

12 International Capital Limited and VinaCapital Holdings Ltd;

13 of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) and Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park J.V. Co., Ltd. (VSIP);

14 Group and Junior Achievement Vietnam;

15 Business School and Ho Chi Minh University of Banking (HUB);

16 Business School and University of Economics Ho Chi Minh City (UEH);

17 Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and Viet Nam National University - Ho Chi Minh City;

18 Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and Vietnam National University - Ho Chi Minh High School for the Gifted;

19 Supply Chain and NTQ;

20 Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and Computime Group Limited;

21 Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and Kingboard Holdings Limited;

22 Chartered Bank (Hong Kong) Limited and Stavian Group Joint Stock Company;

23 Group (Hong Kong) and Becamex IDC Corp;

24 Limited and Locamos Technology;

25 Limited and Quickom;

26 Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited, Hong Kong Office and 315 Medical Joint Stock Company;

27 Vietnam Association HK (VAHK) and Hong Kong Business Association Vietnam (HKBAV);

28 Vietnam Association HK (VAHK) and Viet Nam Young Entrepreneur's Association (VNYEA);

29 Limited and Hong Kong Business Association Vietnam; and

30 Limited and Quickom Earlier during the trip, 25 more MoUs were signed, including 12 signed in Laos: 31 and Excise Department of Hong Kong, China and the Customs Department of the Lao People's Democratic Republic;

32 Hong Kong and Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry;

33 Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Lao Chinese Chamber of Commerce (LCCC);

34 Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LNCCI);

35 Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Lao Ministry of Industry and Commerce;

36 International (Holdings) Limited and Phongsavanh Group Co., Ltd;

37 SEA Infrastructure Limited and CGN Energy Technology (Laos) Co., Ltd and Krittaphong Group Co., Ltd;

38 of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) and the Vientiane Capital Chamber of Commerce and Industry;

39 Group and Lao National Digital Technology Group Co., Ltd (LADT);

40 Capital and Lao National Digital Technology;

41 Kong Polytechnic University (PolyU) and Vientiane Secondary School (VSS); and

42 Kong Shippers' Council (HKSC) and the Lao National Chamber of Commerce and Industry And 13 signed in Cambodia: 43 Hong Kong and the Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC);

44 Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Council for The Development of Cambodia (CDC);

45 Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong and Ministry of Industry, Science, Technology and Innovation of Cambodia;

46 Chinese General Chamber of Commerce, Hong Kong & Ministry of Commerce of Cambodia;

47 Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) and the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce (CCC);

48 Hong Kong General Chamber of Commerce and the Cambodia Chamber of Commerce;

49 Federation of Hong Kong Industries (FHKI) and the Hong Kong Business Association of Cambodia (HKBAC);

50 Authority Hong Kong and Societe Concessionnaire de lAeroport;

51 Group Holdings Limited and Department of Media and Communication, Royal University of Phnom Penh;

52 International (Holdings) Limited and ACLEDA Bank ;

53 International (Holdings) Limited and Sihanoukville Special Economic Zone Co., ;

54 Pacific Airways Limited and Societe Concessionnaire de lAeroport; and

55 Kong Airlines Limited and Cambodia Airways Co., Ltd. With the BRI entering its second decade

and amid greater regional cooperation facilitated by agreements, like the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP), Hong Kong will continue to build on its role as superconnector, linking the wider China market with ASEAN and the world at large. The HKSAR Government and HKTDC will host the Belt and Road Summit on 11-12 September in Hong Kong. At this annual signature conference, which brings together the leading voices from diverse sectors across Belt and Road markets and beyond, Vietnamese companies can seize countless collaboration opportunities. The visit to three ASEAN member states – Laos, Cambodia and Vietnam – this week aimed to deepen economic and trade relations, enhance cultural exchange and explore collaboration opportunities between ASEAN and Hong Kong, building on the success of previous ASEAN missions to Singapore, Malaysia and Indonesia in 2023 and Thailand in 2022. Photo Download:



Dr Peter K N Lam , Chairman of the Hong Kong Trade Development Council (HKTDC) addressed a business luncheon, co-organised by the HKETO

Singapore and HKTDC, which deepened economic and cultural links between Hong Kong and Vietnam Mr John Lee , Chief Executive of Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) said Hong Kong will continue to fully leverage the advantages of one country, two systems to bring opportunities to Vietnam and other RCEP countries Mr Phan Van Mai , Chairman of HCMC People's Committee, addressed the luncheon Some 220 business leaders and key officials attended a business luncheon in Vietnam co-organised by HKETO Singapore and HKTDC, during which MoUs were exchanged The Hong Kong delegation visited Vingroup to learn about its latest developments in electric vehicles and sustainable finance The delegation also visited Tessellation Binh Duong Co Ltd. to learn about its latest developments in sustainable garment manufacturing and supply chain integration



Dr Peter K N Lam

