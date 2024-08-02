Wayanad Landslides: Congress To Build Over 100 Houses, Rahul Gandhi Says 'Devastating Tragedy Demands...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) More than 300 people were killed this week as landslides ravaged large swathes of Wayanad in Kerala . Nearly 10,000 people have been relocated to relief camps and several hundred others remained missing on Friday as rescue operations continued. Against this backdrop, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has vowed that the would build more than 100 houses in Wayanad.

“Our immediate focus is on rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts. The Congress family is committed to building over 100 houses here. We are dedicated to ensuring that all possible assistance is provided to our brothers and sisters in this time of need,” the former Wayanad MP assured.

The Lok Sabha MP also promised to raise the tragedy with the state and central governments and pushed for an "unique and urgent response" to the situation.

| Wayanad landslides: Death toll mounts, rescue ops continue for fourth day

Gandhi reached the affected area on Thursday afternoon with his sister and Wayanad MP hopeful Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Visuals shared online show the duo inspecting the landslide-hit area of Chooralmala with officials and interacting with locals sheltering in hospitals and relief camps.

“Kerala has never witnessed a tragedy in one area as devastating as the one in Wayanad this time. I will raise this issue with both the Union and State Governments, as this tragedy demands a unique and urgent response,” he added.

Gandhi was elected to the Lok Sabha from Wayanad in the 2019 and 2024 polls. He gave up Wayanad as his Lok Sabha seat this time and retained Rai Bareli following his victory from both constituencies earlier this year. The Congress has announced that his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will contest the yet-to-be-announced bypolls.

| Wayanad landslides: Reliance Jio to install new tower to improve connectivity

"We have come here to see the situation. It is quite a painful experience to see that people lost their family members and houses. It's very difficult to speak to people in these circumstances because you really don't know what to say to them. It's been quite a difficult day for me, but we are going to try and help make sure that the survivors get what is due," he told reporters.

Gandhi also said that he now felt the same way as he had in the days following his father's death.

(With inputs from agencies)