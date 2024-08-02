Training Courses For Actors To Be Launched In Country

(MENAFN- AzerNews)

The Culture Ministry's Scientific-Methodical and Specialization Center for Culture and Azerbaijan Art School are pleased to announce training courses for actors/actresses, Azernews reports.

The project "Aktyorluğu öyrən" (Learn Acting) aims to increase the interest of minors, teenagers and young people in the art of theater and cinema, to form their artistic talent and taste, as well as to the elementary basics of the above-mentioned specialties.

Within the nine-month program, lessons will be taught by professional teachers twice a week, for two hours.

The teaching process will be carried out on the basis of the program prepared by the Scientific-Methodical and Specialization Center for Culture.

The program includes students gaining experience in the professional theater and film process and master classes by well-known artists.

Students who successfully master the program will be awarded with a certificate and diploma.

