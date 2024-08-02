Training Courses For Actors To Be Launched In Country
The Culture Ministry's Scientific-Methodical and Specialization
Center for Culture and Azerbaijan Art School are pleased to
announce training courses for actors/actresses,
Azernews reports.
The project "Aktyorluğu öyrən" (Learn Acting) aims to increase
the interest of minors, teenagers and young people in the art of
theater and cinema, to form their artistic talent and taste, as
well as to Teach the elementary basics of the above-mentioned
specialties.
Within the nine-month program, lessons will be taught by
professional teachers twice a week, for two hours.
The teaching process will be carried out on the basis of the
program prepared by the Scientific-Methodical and Specialization
Center for Culture.
The program includes students gaining experience in the
professional theater and film process and master classes by
well-known artists.
Students who successfully master the program will be awarded
with a certificate and diploma.
