Discover Vibrant Hair With COLORLOMO's New Color Maintenance Products

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, August 2, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- COLORLOMO, a pioneering brand in the hair care industry, is set to transform the way people approach hair coloring and maintenance. Favored by over 500,000 real customers globally, COLORLOMO has launched in the U.S. on May 27th. Within the first month of its launch, the brand received over 500 orders, reflecting the growing enthusiasm for its products. The brand's official website( )serves as a hub for customers to explore their individualized color journey and pick their distinctive products.Driven by the ethos of 'My Color My Way', COLORLOMO empowers individuals to defy conventions and explore the vibrant possibilities of hair color. Embodying values of playfulness, boldness, and creativity, the mission of COLORLOMO is to inspire individuals to embrace their special color journeys. With over 500,000 color enthusiasts in the community, many eagerly share their COLORLOMO experiences on social media, showcasing the incredible transformations and fun they've had with the products.The Inspiring Story Behind COLORLOMOCOLORLOMO was born during the 2020 pandemic, a time when the world felt bleak and people sought new ways to express joy and creativity. The founders, who come from LGBTQ backgrounds, created the brand to celebrate diversity, equity, and inclusion. COLORLOMO's cruelty-free and environmentally conscious approach means that all products are free from harsh chemicals like ammonia, PPD, peroxide, parabens, phthalates, and SLS. This ensures achieving impressive hair color while also taking care of hair health and the planet.Unveiling the Color Depositing ConditionerThe Color Depositing Conditioner by COLORLOMO is a game-changer for those who love experimenting with their hair color. This deep color conditioner provides non-damaging, semi-permanent hair color deposits, perfect for maintaining or changing hair color at home. The effectiveness of the Color Depositing Conditioner is notable on all various hair types. Its 3-in-1 functionality offers multiple benefits:1. Instant Color Change (Dry Hair): Apply the color conditioner to dry hair to achieve a vibrant hue. The saturated pigments can transform hair color into any bold shade desired in 15 minutes. This product functions similarly to standard semi-permanent hair dye, yet it offers enhanced nourishment, resulting in healthier-looking hair.2. Color Refresh (Damp Hair): Use on damp hair for a quick, three-minute color replenishment, especially effective when paired with the Color Maintenance Shampoo to ensure long-lasting vibrancy.3. Deep Conditioning and Nourishing Properties: The advanced formula nourishes hair, leaving it silky smooth and highly hydrated while rejuvenating frizzy and dry hair. It is designed to deliver zero damage and can enhance hair shine by up to 116%, as verified by an independent testing agency.On light blonde hair, the conditioner creates vibrant, eye-catching hues perfect for a lively summer look. On darker hair, such as light brown, orange conditioner can impart warmth, transforming the hair to an impressive redhead or ginger shade in just 15minutes.COLORLOMO's color conditioners are powered by cutting-edge technology, COLORCOATECH. This advanced technology ensures high-performance color deposits that deliver vibrant, long-lasting results. Whether maintaining a bold hue or experimenting with a new shade, COLORCOATECH makes the process seamless and effective.Introducing the Color Maintenance ShampooThe COLOR Maintenance Shampoo is designed to help hair color stays vibrant for up to 30 washes. It gently cleanses the hair while leaving it smooth and shiny. The technology used behind COLORLOMO Color Maintenance Shampoo is CHROMABALANCE TECH, which precisely replenishes pigment molecules in the hair, ensuring optimal and uniform color retention post-dyeing. The special formulation enables COLORLOMO Color Maintenance Shampoo to lather generously, creating rich, foamy bubbles that effectively even out undertones, turning each hair wash into a delightful experience. Like all COLORLOMO products, it contains safe and effective ingredients and is dermatologist-approved for regular use.Perfect Pastels for Light-Blonde HairCOLORLOMO Color Maintenance Shampoo is perfect for maintaining pastel shades on platinum blonde hair. It enhances hair color with each use, making it easy to keep pastel hues vibrant without any waiting time for color deposit. This convenience makes it an ideal choice for those who want to effortlessly maintain their pastel hair color as part of their regular shampoo routine, avoiding the frustration of rapid and endless color fading. COLORLOMO's products stand out for their easy and perfect color application at home, providing salon-quality results without the need for professional intervention.Meet the Bye Bye Yellow ShampooCOLORLOMO Bye Bye Yellow Shampoo is a revolutionary purple shampoo, perfect for maintaining icy blonde hair. This ultra-violet formula counteracts harsh brassy tones, providing a gentle cleanse with its 100% sulfate-free, vegan, and cruelty-free formulation. Featuring HueSync Tech, the precisely formulated purple pigment neutralizes yellow tones effectively with rich, foamy bubbles, delivering professional-grade results at home. COLORLOMO aims to elevate every haircare routine with Bye Bye Yellow Shampoo, the ultimate purple shampoo for blonde hair, paving the way to brilliant, smooth, and vibrant hair.The Journey of Creating COLORLOMOCreating COLORLOMO was a journey fueled by passion and high standards. It is not just the effectiveness of the products but also the unwavering commitment to safety and quality. This dedication to safety is further reinforced by the dermatologist's approval of every product, providing peace of mind that hair is in good hands. Each formulation is meticulously developed and undergoes rigorous testing to meet the highest standards. The brand collaborated with over 100 stylists to develop products that meet the highest quality benchmarks. Each product undergoes over 220 rounds of color formulation, 100 iterations of formula upgrades, and 500 real-person tests during its development stage. This rigorous process ensures flawless results, attracting a global community of over 500,000 color enthusiasts who trust COLORLOMO to deliver outstanding hair care solutions.Join the COLORLOMO RevolutionCOLORLOMO is dedicated to providing distinctive and high-quality hair care products that empower individuals to explore and enjoy vibrant hair colors.Now is the time to break free from conventional norms and embrace a special color journey with COLORLOMO. Visit the official website to explore the products and become a part of a vibrant community. Discover the power of self-expression with COLORLOMO and let hair tell a special story. Join the revolution and make a mark with COLORLOMO!Brand official website link:TikTok Shop:Amazon:TikTok: @colorlomo_hairFacebook:Instagram:

