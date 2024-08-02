International Beer Day 2024: 6 Must-Have Strong And Light Beers You Can Sip This Monsoon

(MENAFN- Live Mint) International Beer Day 2024: Monsoon is in full swing, and we love the splashes. While the rains leave very little scope for going outside, we are bundled up at home, and there's no better time to sit with a can of beer, all the more so as we celebrate International Beer Day .

Whether binge-watching a night with bae or having a get-together with friends, beer is the perfect drink to make merry. Pair it with the perfect appetizers, and you are ready to have a warm evening as it rains outside. Choose from the light and strong beers listed below, as per your preference.

| International Beer Day: 5 mixologists pick their favourite brews

Godfather Super 8: This strong beer has 8% ABV, India's maximum permissible strong beers. The brand with an iconic status among beer lovers, Godfather Super 8, comes with notes of coriander and pale malt. It is made with the choicest Indian malts and German bitters. Brewed over an extended brewing cycle, the beer is smooth, refreshing, and lends a great taste. Godfather Legendary is the flagship variant of this brand and has been extremely popular for over four decades.

Six Fields Blanche: This light golden beer is a Belgian-style wheat beer made of wheat, oats, coriander seed, malted barley, bitter orange peels, and German hops. With 4.5% ABV, it is available in pints, cans, and 5-litre Kegs, making it the perfect party accompaniment and giving you the feeling of drinking directly from the tap.

| In pubs and homes, Bira's beers were the toast of one & all. Then this happened

Bira 91 White: This cloudy beer has a 4.9% ABV content and is perfectly light and breezy even during arid winters. Citrus and coriander give it high aromas, while the beer itself has low bitterness. The wheat-flavoured beer has a hint of coriander and orange. This medium golden-hued beer is a delightful drink.

Simba Strong: Despite its high alcohol content of 8% ABV, this beer does not leave a bitter aftertaste. This is mainly because the beer's taste notes and aromas are subtle and not overpowering. This crisp, dark, amber-coloured drink contains no sugar and has notes of malt, bread, and citrus. Relish it with any sort of food you like, as it is a balanced drink.

| International Beer Day: From Porter to Stout, 5 unique beer types. In Pics

Kotsberg Premium Pils: Another light beer with 4.5% abv, Kotsberg Premium Pils comprises brewed Barley, Rice, and German Hops. Barley gives it the colour tone and malty, sweet flavour, whereas the rice lightens the beer, giving it a crisp and refreshing taste. This award-winning beer is light and moderate, making it apt as a party starter.

This creamy light Belgian beer has 4.9% ABV and is traditionally served with a slice of lemon to kick it. With a flavour-savouring orange peel, spices, herbs and coriander, it is the perfect blend of sweet and sour. Its appearance, too, is loved by beer guzzlers.