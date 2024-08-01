Gaza Death Toll Rises To 39,480 Martyrs

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Gaza, Aug. 1 (Petra)-- Death toll from the Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip rose to 39,480 martyrs and 91,130 others as the Israeli brutal aggression entered its 300 day, the Gaza Strip's office reported on Thursday.The office disclosed that 3,457 killings had been carried out by the occupation, and that 10,000 missing persons had been registered.It said that in addition to the murder of 35 citizens as a result of the starvation in the northern Gaza Strip, there were 16,314 children and 10,980 women among the martyrs.It clarified that 885 medical staff, 79 civil defense people, and 165 journalists were among the martyrs.Additionally, the office said that 520 martyrs had been retrieved from 7 mass graves that the occupation troops had dug out inside hospitals.It emphasized that the statistics show that women and children made up 69% of the martyred and injured, meaning that 17,000 children are either parentless or live with only one of their parents.The office noted that 12,000 injured individuals must travel overseas for treatment after the health system collapsed, and 3,500 children are at risk of dying from starvation and food shortages.It said that 3,000 patients with different conditions also require treatment overseas, while 10,000 cancer patients face death and require care.It reported that the Israeli occupation army targeted and demolished three churches, destroyed 610 mosques in full and 211 in part, shut down 34 hospitals and 68 health centers, and targeted 131 ambulances.