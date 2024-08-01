President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulate Judoka Zelym Kotsoiev
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On August 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva called Azerbaijani judoka
Zelym Kotsoiev, who won a Gold medal at the Paris 2024 Summer
Olympic Games, Azernews reports.
President Ilham Aliyev and the First Lady congratulated Zelym
Kotsoiev on his Olympic victory and wished him continued success.
The head of state highlighted that Azerbaijani athletes achieved a
historic milestone by winning two Olympic gold medals in judo for
the first time and extended his congratulations to the team's
coaches and the leadership of the Judo Federation.
Zelym Kotsoiev expressed his gratitude to the head of state and
the First Lady for their phone call and sincere congratulations,
sharing his pride in seeing the National Flag of Azerbaijan raised
and the National Anthem played during his victory. Kotsoiev
emphasized his commitment to achieving new victories in the
future.
MENAFN01082024000195011045ID1108508702
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.