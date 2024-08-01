President Ilham Aliyev, First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva Congratulate Judoka Zelym Kotsoiev

(MENAFN- AzerNews) On August 1, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and First Lady Mehriban Aliyeva called Azerbaijani judoka Zelym Kotsoiev, who won a medal at the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games, Azernews reports.

President Ilham Aliyev and the First Lady congratulated Zelym Kotsoiev on his Olympic victory and wished him continued success. The head of state highlighted that Azerbaijani achieved a historic milestone by winning two Olympic medals in judo for the first time and extended his congratulations to the team's coaches and the leadership of the Judo Federation.

Zelym Kotsoiev expressed his gratitude to the head of state and the First Lady for their phone call and sincere congratulations, sharing his pride in seeing the National Flag of Azerbaijan raised and the National Anthem played during his victory. Kotsoiev emphasized his commitment to achieving new victories in the future.