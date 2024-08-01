Emerge Americas 2025 Presents Gettingfedtm Live!

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Go-To-Guy TimberlakeCOLUMBIA, MARYLAND, USA, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- eMerge Americas, the largest in the Southeastern U.S., has partnered with The American Small Business Coalition (The ASBC) to produce public sector education at the eGOV Summit in Miami, March 27 + 28, 2025. Set within the eMerge Americas conference, eGOV Summit is a two-day track focused on Public-Private Partnerships and dual-use commercial technology. It features engaging keynotes, breakout panels, interactive workshops, a private lunch and a dynamic defense technology and dual-use pavilion on the expo floor. Topics to be addressed throughout eGOV Summit include:● Vets in Tech● Venture Capital for Defense and Dual Use● Space Development Tech – Comms, Materials,● Launch/Land● FL Defense Ecosystem● The Military of the Future● Government Contracting Pathways for Defense and Dual-Use Technologies● Training and Simulation – AR/VR Technologies● People Innovation – Talent and Upskilling● International Partnerships in Defense"The growth of the eGOV Summit and expansion of education for entrepreneurs and innovators is tied directly to the U.S. Department of Defense National Defense Strategy," cites Tyler Johnson, eMerge Americas Director of Government and Defense Innovation. "Earlier this year, the Defense Innovation Unit director talked about the increasingly important role of dual-use commercial technologies in how DOD solves problems, and we have repeatedly heard from attendees and partners that more and better education for vendors is critical to ensuring these public-private collaborations occur."Presenting under the banner GettingFEDTM Live! at the 2025 eGOV Summit, The American Small Business Coalition was selected to lead the development and production of education programming for the topic: Government Contracting Pathways for Defense and Dual-Use Technologies."GettingFEDTM is our newest channel for delivering education and insights to benefit Government and Industry, and we are excited to align with the eGOV Summit," shares Go-To-Guy Timberlake, chief executive officer and co-founder of The American Small Business Coalition (The ASBC). "Since 2010, our Ethical Stalking for Government Contractors® curriculum has empowered companies of all sizes, experience, and disciplines with the proven strategies and tactics they need for achieving growth in federal contracting. We look forward to engaging with the eGOV Summit audience and helping them increase their positive outcomes."GettingFEDTM Live! at the 2025 eGOV Summit presents curated conversations and education developed and facilitated by experts with decades of experience across topics including successfully acquiring and managing critical programs for civilian and defense agencies and the development of intelligence and relationships for industry organizations awarded federal contracts that support civilian and defense agency requirements. GettingFEDTM Live! at the 2025 eGOV Summit supercharges how entrepreneurs and innovators connect, learn, and explore opportunities to establish public-private collaborations for Defense and Dual-Use Technologies.ABOUT The American Small Business CoalitionSince 2004, The American Small Business Coalition (The ASBC) has hosted the premier community for educating, training and coaching novice and experienced federal contractors. We are a safe place for learning to achieve greater clarity, and for developing important relationships with buyers, customers, partners, and service providers. We deliver knowledge and skills-based E-ssentials for Growing in GovconTM via Ethical Stalking for Government Contractors®, the best and most effective growth curriculum for federal contractors.ABOUT eMerge AmericaseMerge Americas is the premier global tech conference & expo held annually in Miami focused on shaping the future of tech. The eMerge conference, launched in 2014, attracts more than 20,000 attendees from over 60 countries. eMerge gathers the brightest minds and convenes investors, entrepreneurs, innovators, business executives, government leaders, academia, and renowned subject matter experts from across the globe to discuss technologies transforming our lives.ABOUT eGOV SummitSet within eMerge Americas - the largest technology conference in the Southeastern U.S., the eGOV Summit is the hub for private-public collaboration and innovation. Connect, learn, and explore opportunities with 1000+ like-minded individuals and organizations across the DOD, Federal agencies, state, local and international allies.

