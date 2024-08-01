Malaysia Edges Closer To China In South China Sea Stance

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) As Malaysia prepares for its 2025 ASEAN chairmanship role, its remarks suggest a shift toward China in South China Sea policies.



This change prompts crucial questions about ASEAN's unity and Southeast Asia's power balance.



At the 57th ASEAN Foreign Ministers' Meeting in Laos, Malaysian Foreign Mohamad Hasan emphasized the importance of respecting international maritime law.



This approach aims to reduce external influences. He urged ASEAN countries to resolve territorial disputes through dialogue.



He subtly referenced tensions arising from external military collaborations, particularly between the Philippines and nations such as the U.S., Japan, and Australia.







Recent confrontations have underscored these discussions. On June 17, a Filipino sailor sustained severe injuries when a Chinese Coast Guard vessel intentionally rammed his ship, highlighting the persistent conflict.



The ASEAN meeting witnessed internal conflicts too. The Philippines' efforts to spotlight the ramming incident met resistance, showing deep rifts within the group.



This strife illustrates the tangled alliances and claims among ASEAN members like Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei, and the Philippines.

Malaysia's Strategic Shift and ASEAN Dynamics

Malaysia's recent actions reflect a cautious yet noticeable pivot towards Chinese-led initiatives, a departure from its earlier neutral stance.



Economic connections underscore this shift, with China remaining Malaysia's top trading partner since 2009, engaging in transactions totaling $98.9 billion in 2023.



Malaysia has supported various Chinese global projects and sought membership in the BRICS group, signaling a deeper geopolitical alignment.



This strategic move, while calculated, risks disturbing ASEAN's internal harmony and regional stability.



Observers are keenly watching Malaysia as it gears up for its ASEAN chairmanship, a role filled with challenges.



The country must promote unity and respond effectively to crises, balancing the diverse and often conflicting interests within ASEAN.



The success of Malaysia's chairmanship could either bolster ASEAN's cohesion or highlight its vulnerabilities amidst global power struggles.



This evolving scenario impacts not just regional security but also international trade and diplomacy.



As Malaysia adjusts its stance, the global community watches to see how these decisions will influence Southeast Asia's future dynamics.

