Uzbekistan And Russia Plan Joint Investments In Tourism

The departments of Uzbekistan and the Russian Federation plan to continue developing cooperation, including the implementation of joint projects, Azernews reports.

According to the press service, a working meeting of representatives of the trade mission, the of Economic Development of the Russian Federation and the first deputy chairman of the Committee on Tourism under the Ministry of Ecology, Environmental Protection and Climate Change of Uzbekistan Jamshid Abdusalamov took place in Tashkent the day before, during which prospects for cooperation in the field of tourism were considered.

It is noted that the parties discussed the further development of bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism, including the coordination of mutual visits of tour operators of the two countries and the implementation of joint investment projects. During the meeting, it was also reported that in the coming days an Uzbek delegation will visit the regions of Russia to present the tourism potential of the republic.

According to the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia, over the past four years, the number of trips of Russian tourists to Uzbekistan has increased more than 10 times – from 37 thousand to 403 thousand people. At the same time, in 2023, Uzbeks made more than 800 thousand trips to Russia, which is twice as much as in 2022.