Uzbekistan And Russia Plan Joint Investments In Tourism
By Alimat Aliyeva
The tourism departments of Uzbekistan and the Russian Federation
plan to continue developing cooperation, including the
implementation of joint investment projects,
Azernews reports.
According to the press service, a working meeting of
representatives of the trade mission, the Ministry of Economic
Development of the Russian Federation and the first deputy chairman
of the Committee on Tourism under the Ministry of Ecology,
Environmental Protection and Climate Change of Uzbekistan Jamshid
Abdusalamov took place in Tashkent the day before, during which
prospects for cooperation in the field of tourism were
considered.
It is noted that the parties discussed the further development
of bilateral cooperation in the field of tourism, including the
coordination of mutual visits of tour operators of the two
countries and the implementation of joint investment projects.
During the meeting, it was also reported that in the coming days an
Uzbek delegation will visit the regions of Russia to present the
tourism potential of the republic.
According to the Ministry of Economic Development of Russia,
over the past four years, the number of trips of Russian tourists
to Uzbekistan has increased more than 10 times – from 37 thousand
to 403 thousand people. At the same time, in 2023, Uzbeks made more
than 800 thousand trips to Russia, which is twice as much as in
2022.
