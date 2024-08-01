Al Aman Fund, CFI Jordan Team Up To Empower 6 Orphaned Youth

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, August 1 (Petra) - Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans announced renewal of its partnership with the CFI Group (CFI) for an additional year to pay education expenses of six beneficiaries under the nonprofit organization's umbrella.According to a fund statement Thursday, the partnership agreement covers all costs for 2 students, who graduated from care homes, by paying their university tuition and living support costs, primarily monthly expenses, housing, insurance, self-development and psychological counseling programs.The agreement also supports 4 students from Jordan's poverty pockets areas to cover their university education and psychological counseling and self-development programs.Speaking at the ceremony, the fund's Director General, Nour Hamoud, said the initiative reflects confidence in its message aimed to support orphaned youth during the current academic year to become productive members of society.The statement noted this cooperation comes within the joint efforts to support and empower orphaned youth in Jordan, and contribute to build "sustainable" communities by securing the "necessary" educational and living opportunities.The fund called for checking on its services by visiting the link ().