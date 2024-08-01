Five Killed, Three Injured Due To Lighting Strikes In Gaya

(MENAFN- IANS) Patna, Aug 1 (IANS) Five individuals lost their lives while three others were critically due to lightning strikes in Gaya district on Thursday.

The cases were reported from Panari village under Belaganj block of the district. The deceased have been identified as Jitendra Dangi, his wife Meena Devi, Shankar Ram, Kapil Yadav, and Bali Bhagat.

The injured persons -- Mote Bhagat, Raju Kumar, and Moti Prajapati -- are receiving at a primary centre in Belaganj, where their condition is stated to be critical.

In the past 24 hours, 11 people have died due to lightning strikes across various districts in Bihar.