New Color Variant Available For Dangbei's Latest N2 Projector

Dangbei is excited to announce the addition of a new white N2 model to its product line.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, August 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Following the launch of the dark gray Dangbei N2 projector and 210° stand bundle, Dangbei , an innovator in smart entertainment, is excited to announce the addition of a new white N2 model to its product line. This expansion offers users more choice to suit their unique style.A Personal Cinema on the CeilingDangbei N2 Projector and Stand Bundle provides a seamless solution for enjoying movies and other entertainment experiences from anywhere in the home. The projector stand features a 210° tilt range for projecting images onto walls, screens, or even ceiling. Ceiling projection is particularly advantageous as ceilings are typically free of obstructions and offer a flat surface for projection, allowing for immersive movie time while lying in bed.Licensed and Built-in NetflixNo more juggling devices and casting hassles. Dangbei N2 boasts an official Netflix license, guaranteeing easy access to hit Netflix shows and movies. But that's not all. It comes pre-loaded with Prime Video and YouTube, offering a vast library of content in one place. N2 also prioritizes ease of use with dedicated hotkeys on the remote control for these three streaming apps. No more navigating menus or wasting time – just streaming bliss.Cinematic Brilliance from HomeWith a brightness of 400 ISO lumens, Dangbei N2 delivers crystal-clear images for nighttime viewing from a home theater. But the brilliance doesn't stop here. The projector boasts a native 1080p resolution, ensuring sharp details and crisp text when projecting a big display of up to 120 inches. The high 2000:1 contrast ratio and HDR compatibility deliver sharp contrasts for a cinematic experience. N2 isn't just a projector; it's a portal to unforgettable entertainment experiences.InstanPro AI Image Setup TechnologyDangbei N2 features automatic adjustment functions, ensuring good image quality in any environment. Dangbei's InstanPro AI Image Setup technology, powered by CMOS and AI algorithms, offers high-speed autofocus, auto keystone correction, screen fit, and obstacle avoidance, eliminating the need for manual adjustments.Clear and Surround SoundDual built-in 6W speakers and Dolby Audio compatibility of Dangbei N2 deliver clear dialogue, deep bass, and all the audio details for an immersive sound experience. Whether enjoying movies, music, or games, users can easily lose themselves in the moment.Stylish and Compact DesignDangbei N2 elevates the freedom of entertainment. Its compact and lightweight design allows for effortless one-handed carrying, making it easy to move from room to room. Whether it's catching up on the latest blockbuster in the living room, enjoying a gaming session in the den, or cozying up for a movie night in the bedroom, the N2 seamlessly adapts to all entertainment needs.Pricing and AvailabilityThe Dangbei N2 (Grey) and Stand Bundle and the new white model are available for purchase on both Amazon and the official Dangbei US website. Customers can enjoy exclusive discounts on this compact projector until August 25th, especially students gearing up for the new school year.US:Dangbei N2 (Grey) and Stand Bundle now for $359 instead of $499, with on-page discount & promo code DBN2B359On Amazon US:On Official Website:Dangbei N2 (White) now for $299 instead of $499, with on-page discount & promo code DBN2W299On Amazon US:On Official Website:UK:Dangbei N2 (Grey) now for £309 instead of £439, with on-page discount & promo code SAVEOFF30On Amazon UK:Dangbei N2 (White) now for £309 instead of £439, with on-page discount & promo code SAVEOFF30On Amazon UK:

