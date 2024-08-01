LGT Welcomes Yvette Garcia As New Partner

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DALLAS, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lane

Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT) is proud to announce the addition of Yvette Garcia, CPA as a new accounting and consulting services (ACS) partner to the firm. With more than 20 years of experience in public accounting, Yvette has worked closely with a diverse range of clients, from small startups to large established entities. Her dedication to understanding and addressing the unique needs of each client make her a perfect fit for LGT.

Yvette Garcia, CPA, Partner, Accounting & Consulting Services

Yvette is particularly passionate about helping young businesses establish sound practices for sustainability and profitability. As businesses mature, she provides thought leadership on issues such as succession planning, mergers, acquisitions, and sales, ensuring clients retain the highest value for their businesses.

"We are thrilled to welcome Yvette to our team," stated Dawn Möeder, Managing Member of LGT. "With her extensive background in small business accounting and tax services, Yvette brings a wealth of experience that will be invaluable to our firm. Her dedication to providing client service and achieving outstanding results aligns perfectly with our firm's values. We are excited about the contributions she will make to our ongoing success."

Yvette's accomplishments extend to her community involvement as well. She has been elected to the Board of Directors and the Finance Committee for the Ascend Dallas Board and has earned her recognition as one of the top 500 business leaders in Dallas-Fort Worth by D CEO magazine in both 2023 and 2024.

"Yvette's passion for client service and her broad range of experience in public accounting and partnership management make her a perfect addition to our team," said Kevin Warneke, CPA, ACS department Partner-in-Charge. "We believe her insights and leadership will be instrumental in helping us achieve our goals, in the development and growth of the department, and an overall benefit to our valued clients."

Her areas of focus include high-net-worth individuals, closely-held small- to mid-size companies, partnerships, S-corporations, sole proprietors, professional services, community banks, franchisees and franchisors, restaurants, manufacturers, and commercial real estate brokers.

Yvette expressed her excitement about joining LGT, stating, "I'm thrilled to join LGT and bring my passion for client service to such a reputable firm. I look forward to working with the talented team here and contributing to the firm's success. Together, we will continue to provide exceptional service and understand and address the unique needs of each client."

LGT looks forward to the positive impact she will bring to both the team and clients and is excited to welcome her to the firm.

About Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC

With offices in Dallas and Houston, Lane Gorman Trubitt, LLC (LGT), a proudly Texas-based firm, was established in 1950. The firm, which is committed to helping the middle market, represents a wide spectrum of clients in many different sectors, from individuals

to privately-held companies to not-for-profit organizations. In addition to a range of additional specialized services, LGT provides traditional accounting, audit/assurance, consulting, and tax services. The two affiliated companies, LGT Financial Advisors, LLC and LGT Insurance Services Inc. were established by the firm in an effort to continuously expand the range of services offered to its valued clientele.

