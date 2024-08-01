TTEC Named To CRM Magazine's Prestigious Top 100 List

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Company recognized for blending human empathy with AI innovation in CX

DENVER, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:

TTEC ), a leading global CX (customer experience) and services innovator for AI-enhanced

CX with solutions from TTEC Engage

and TTEC Digital ,

has been named to CRM Magazine's prestigious Top 100 list. The company's inclusion in this elite roster highlights its dedication to enhancing customer interactions through a unique blend of human empathy and AI-powered innovation.

CRM Magazine's Top 100 list is an industry benchmark that ranks companies based on five key criteria: innovation and technological advancement, customer impact, market presence and influence, financial performance, and thought leadership and industry contributions.

"We are honored to be recognized by CRM Magazine as one of the top 100 companies in our industry," said Shelly Swanback, President of TTEC and CEO of TTEC Engage. "This achievement underscores our commitment to continually pushing the boundaries of innovation, and helping brands across industries transform their customer engagement strategies to deliver exceptional experiences at scale."

TTEC's inclusion in the Top 100 list highlights the company's innovative approach to CX, combining cutting-edge technology and human-centric services. This recognition comes at a time when the CRM industry is experiencing significant shifts, as noted in CRM Magazine's 2024 report.

The report highlights three pivotal trends impacting the industry: AI and machine learning, data analytics, and omnichannel engagement. These trends are foundational to TTEC's CX service offerings and underscore its position as an innovative CX partner leading in the age of AI.

These priorities are reflected across the company's TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage businesses. TTEC Digital's

market focus integrates

CX consulting, software, and technology services at the intersection of the contact center, CRM, AI, and analytics – all wrapped in digital engineering and guided by CX strategy and design.

At the same time, TTEC Engage draws on four decades of business process outsourcing expertise, utilizing AI-enhanced associates to drive customer acquisition, growth, tech support, and fraud prevention, and offers customized solutions supported by data analytics and omnichannel engagement.

"When advanced technology and human insight converge to create exceptional customer experiences – that's what we call 'the point of conversation,'" said Dave Seybold, TTEC Digital CEO. "By integrating AI, analytics, and omnichannel capabilities, we're empowering businesses to make data-driven decisions and engage customers more effectively."

TTEC's inclusion in the Top 100 list reaffirms its position as a leader in AI-enhanced CX solutions that bring humanity to business. As the CRM industry continues to evolve, TTEC remains at the forefront of innovation, helping businesses transform their customer experience strategies to meet the demands of an increasingly digital and personalized marketplace.

For more information about TTEC and its award-winning solutions, visit .

About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC ) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enhanced

digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enhanced

customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company's approximately 58,000 employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at

- Meredith Matthews

Phone # - 281-770-2566

SOURCE TTEC Holdings, Inc.