(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SAN DIEGO, Aug. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Foundation, announced that a lawsuit was filed for certain investors formerly Gores Holdings V, Inc. (formerly NASDAQ: GRSV), now in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) shares.

In August 2021, Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. and Gores Holdings V, Inc. (NASDAQ: GRSV), a special purpose acquisition company announced the completion of their previously announced business combination. Shares of the combined company commenced trading on the New York Stock Exchange on August 5, 2021 under the new ticker symbol "AMBP” and reached over $12 per share in late August 2021.

On July 30, 2024, an investor in formerly Gores Holdings V, Inc. (formerly NASDAQ: GRSV), now Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) shares filed a lawsuit seeking damages. The plaintiff alleges that after the Merger closed, a series of negative events unfolded that revealed the truth of the value-destructive Merger that led shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE: AMBP) to decline to as low as $3.25 per share on April 16, 2024.

