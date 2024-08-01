Phd Students To Be Trained At ADA University
Fatima Latifova
Changes have been made to the "List of Higher Education
Institutions, Scientific Institutions, and Organizations of the
Republic of Azerbaijan where Doctoral Programs (Adjunct Programs)
are Established," Azernews reports.
Prime Minister Ali Asadov has signed a decision regarding this
matter.
According to the decision, a section "Under the Ministry of
Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan" has been added to
the "List of Higher Education Institutions, Scientific
Institutions, and Organizations of the Republic of Azerbaijan where
Doctoral Programs (Adjunct Programs) are Established."
As a result, ADA University will now also train doctoral
candidates in the field of philosophy under the Ministry of Foreign
Affairs.
