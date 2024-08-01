Army Chief Visits Northern Military Zone

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti on Wednesday visited the Northern Military Zone, where he was briefed on the zone's operations and formations in securing the borders and preventing infiltration and smuggling.

The army chief also visited the zone's Engineering Battalion and reviewed their efforts, tasks and future development and modernisation plans to enhance its efficiency and readiness.

He toured a military of the latest vehicles, equipment and devices used by the battalion, which contribute significantly to its operational capabilities. At the end of the visit, which was attended by several senior officers of the Jordanian armed forces, Huneiti expressed his admiration for the high standards achieved by the Northern Military Zone.























