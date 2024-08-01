Qatar Amir, Egyptian FM Discuss Boosting Bilateral Relations

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Qatar's Amir Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani met with Egyptian Foreign Badr Abdelatty on Wednesday, with both sides pledging to deepen bilateral relations across various sectors.

Abdelatty praised the significant progress made in Egyptian-Qatari ties over the past two years, highlighting the role of high-level visits in bolstering cooperation, according to Ambassador Ahmed Abu Zeid, spokesperson for the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs.

Abdelatty cited the Egyptian prime minister's visit to Qatar in February 2023 and subsequent exchanges between senior officials as key milestones.

The Egyptian Foreign Minister emphasised the importance of expanding economic and investment ties, given Egypt's ongoing development projects. He invited Qatari investors to explore opportunities in the country and highlighted the potential for cooperation between the two nations' sovereign wealth funds.

Abdelatty also underscored the need for concerted efforts to end the war in Gaza, stressing the importance of a ceasefire and continued humanitarian aid delivery. Egypt and Qatar called on the international community to support a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and prevent the regional spread of the war.

Sheikh Tamim welcomed the growing cooperation between the two countries and expressed support for joint efforts to address regional challenges. He also praised Abdelatty's visit to Qatar.



