Nova Fish Pack Co., Ltd Sells Top-Notch Wholesale Frozen Fish And Packaging Materials Globally

Nova Fish Pack Co., Ltd is recognized as a global provider of high-quality wholesale frozen fish, including Alaska pollock and yellowfin sole fillets, along with sustainable packaging materials for the seafood industry.

Qingdao, China ( July 31, 2024) – Nova Fish Pack Co., Ltd is a leading provider of high-quality frozen fish and packaging materials. It is pleased to announce its global expansion and commitment to delivering top-notch products to customers worldwide.

With a wide range of offerings, including frozen Alaska pollock fillets , frozen yellowfin sole fillets, and other best frozen fish fillets, it has become the go-to choice for frozen wholesale fish and commercial fishing ship supplies. As the demand for frozen seafood continues to rise, its premium products meet the highest industry standards. These are sought after by commercial fishing vessels, seafood distributors, and restaurants worldwide.

The frozen yellowfin sole fillets for sale of this company are sourced from the finest fishing grounds. These ensure exceptional taste and quality. These fillets are carefully processed and frozen to preserve their freshness, ensuring that customers receive the best fish fillets available in the market. The company has gained a reputation as a trusted supplier in the global seafood industry.

“We take pride in offering our customers the finest selection of wholesale frozen fish ,” said a spokesperson for Nova Fish Pack Co., Ltd.“Our commitment to quality and customer satisfaction is unwavering. We work closely with commercial fishing vessels to ensure a consistent supply of premium seafood that meets the diverse needs of our global clientele.”

In addition to its extensive range of frozen fish, Nova Fish Pack Co., Ltd also offers a comprehensive selection of packaging materials designed specifically for the seafood industry. Its seafood packaging boxes, polywoven bags for frozen fish, and frozen seafood packaging solutions are tailored to preserve the quality and freshness of the products during transportation and storage. These packaging materials are durable, leak-proof, and designed to withstand harsh conditions, ensuring that the seafood reaches its destination in optimal condition.

This commercial fishing ship supply company understands the importance of sustainable practices and offers eco-friendly options for packaging of fish and fishery products to support environmental conservation efforts. The company offers packaging solutions made from biodegradable sugarcane bagasse pulp, reducing the environmental impact while maintaining the highest standards of hygiene and safety.

About Nova Fish Pack Co., Ltd

Based in China, Nova Fish Pack Co., Ltd is a renowned provider of high-quality frozen wholesale fishes and packaging materials. With a wide range of frozen fish fillets, including Alaska pollock and yellowfin sole and biodegradable sugarcane bagasse pulp tableware, the company caters to the global seafood industry.

Media Contact

Nova Fish Pack Co., Ltd.

Contact Person: Mr. Bryan Chen

Houguzhen Community, Chengyang District, Qingdao, China

Phone/Whatsap: +86-15806421416

E-mail: [email protected]

Website :



