Israeli Airstrike On Beirut Kills Senior Hezbollah Commander Fuad Shukr

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Israel has declared that it killed senior Hezbollah commander Fuad Shukr in an on southern Beirut, the capital of Lebanon.

Israeli media, citing the country's military, reported that during the airstrike in Hezbollah-controlled areas of Lebanon yesterday, Tuesday, July 30th, one of the senior commanders of this group was killed.

The Israeli described this operation as“successful” and identified Fuad Shukr as a senior advisor to Hassan Nasrallah, the leader of this Iran-backed militia group and one of its highest-ranking commanders.

Fuad Shukr, the senior commander of Hezbollah Lebanon, was killed in an Israeli airstrike.

The Ministry of Health in Lebanon has announced that at least three people, including two children, were killed and 74 others were injured in Israel's airstrike on southern Beirut, Lebanon's capital.

However, the Israeli army has announced without further details that Fuad Shukr was eliminated in a“targeted operation based on intelligence.”

Hezbollah Lebanon has confirmed the targeting of one of its members' buildings in its first statement after the Israeli airstrikes in southern Beirut and stated that Fuad Shukr, known as“Hajj Mohsen,” was present in the building at the time of the incident.

The Lebanese government strongly condemned this attack, and reports have also been released about this country's decision to file a complaint with the United Nations.

Meanwhile, concerns have intensified about the outbreak of a“full-scale war” between Hezbollah Lebanon and Israel, but an Israeli army spokesman has stated that they are not seeking war with Hezbollah Lebanon.

