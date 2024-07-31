About 543 Building Permits Issued In June

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The National Planning Council reported that 543 building permits were issued across various municipalities in Qatar during June, marking a 31 percent decrease compared to May, which saw 782 permits issued.

In a statement yesterday, the council highlighted that most municipalities experienced this decline in June 2024 compared to the previous month. The decreases were observed as follows: Umm Slal by 44 percent, Al Rayyan by 42 percent, Al Wakrah by 33 percent, Al Sheehaniya by 32 percent, Al Da'ayen by 31 percent, Doha by 11 percent, and Al Shamal by 10 percent. In contrast, Al Khor municipality saw an increase of 13 percent in building permits issued.

According to their geographical distribution, municipality of Al Rayyan comes at the top of the municipalities where the number of building permits issued were 145 permits, i.e. 27 percent of the total issued permits, while municipality of Doha and Al Da'ayen came in second place with 114 permits, i.e. 21 percent each municipality , followed by municipality of Al Wakrah with 73 permits, i.e.13 percent, then Al Khor municipality with 36 permits, i.e.7 percent.

The rest of the municipalities were as follows Umm Slal 35 permits (6 percent), Al Sheehaniya 17 permits (3 percent), Al Shammal 9 permits (2 percent).

In terms of type of permits issued, data indicates that the new building permits (residential and non-residential) constitutes 40 percent (218 permits) of the total building permits issued during the month of June 2024, while the percentage of additions permits constituted 56 percent (302 permits), and finally fencing permits with 4 percent (23 permits).

By analyzing new residential buildings permits data, we find that villas' top the list, accounting for 83 percent (136 permits) of all new residential buildings permits, followed by apartments buildings permits by 14 percent (23 permits), and other residential buildings permits by 3 percent (5 permits).

On the other hand, service/infrastructure buildings were found to be in the forefront of non-residential buildings permits with 43 percent (23 permits), followed by industrial buildings e.g., workshops and factories with 28 percent (15 permits ), then commercial and administration buildings permits with 13 percent (7 permits)

Comparing number of permits issued in June 2024 with those issued in the previous month we noted a general decrease of 31 percent. This decrease was noted in all the municipalities: Umm Slal (44 percent), Al Rayyan (42 percent), Al Wakrah (33 percent), Al Sheehaniya (32 percent), Al Da'ayen (31 percent), Doha (11 percent), Al Shamal (10 percent) On the other hand , there was a clear increase in the municipality of: Al Khor (13 percent).

Regarding building completion certificates issued during the month of June 2024, according to their geographical distribution, we find that municipality of Doha come at the top of the municipalities where the number of building completion certificates issued were 146 certificates, i.e. (39 percent) of the total issued certificates.

While Al Rayyan municipality came in second place with 87 certificates, i.e. (23 percent), followed by municipality of Al Da'ayen with 49 certificates (13 percent), then municipality of Al Wakrah with 44 certificates, i.e. (12 percent).

The rest of the municipalities were as follows: Umm Slal 22 certificates 6 percent, Al Khor 11 certificates 3 percent, Al Sheehaniya 9 certificates 2 percent, Al Shammal 7 certificates 2 percent.

In terms of type of certificates issued, data indicates that the new building completion certificates (residential and non-residential) constitutes 87 percent (326 certificates) of the total building certificates issued during the month of June 2024, while the percentage of additions certificates constituted 13 percent (49 certificates).

By analyzing new residential buildings completion certificates data, we find that villas' top the list, accounting for 94 percent (271 certificates) of all new residential building's completion certificates, followed by apartments buildings by 6 percent (16 certificates), then other residential buildings certificates by 0.4 percent (1 certificate).

On the other hand, commercial and administration buildings were found to be in the forefront of non-residential buildings completion certificates with 55 percent (21 certificates), followed by industrial buildings e.g., workshops and factories with 26 percent (10 certificates), then varied activates buildings and mosque and service/infrastructure buildings with 5 percent (2 certificates) each.

Comparing number of certificates issued in June 2024 with those issued in the previous month we noted a general decrease of 4 percent. This decrease was clearly noted in most of the municipalities: Al Khor (50 percent), Al Wakrah (41 percent), Al Da'ayen (31), Umm Slal (27 percent), Al Rayyan (11 percent), On the other hand, there was a clear increase in the municipality of: Al Shamal (600 percent), Doha (66), Al Sheehaniya (13).