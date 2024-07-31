Gold Forecast Today - 31/07: Gold Looks Strong (Chart)

(MENAFN- Daily Forex) I continue to focus on the $2,400 level as it was a major area of noise in the past breaking above the $2,400 level could send this market much higher, perhaps reaching the $2,425 level we can break above there, then I think the market could really start to take off to the upside, perhaps even trying to get to the $2,500 level is an area that will obviously have options barriers, and a lot of headlines attached to it pullbacks continue to see a significant amount of support near the 50-day EMA, which is currently in the $2,360 region. Keep in mind that Wednesday is a crucial day, as the Reserve has an interest rate decision, and while the decision itself may not be in play, the press conference and the statement will of course have a lot of people paying close attention to what\u0026#39;s going on next coming out of the Fed. Top Forex Brokers 1 Get Started 74% of retail CFD accounts lose money Read Review BrokerGeoLists({ type: \u0027MobileTopBrokers\u0027, id: \u0027mobile-top-5\u0027, size: 5, getStartedText: \u0060Get Started\u0060, readReviewText: \u0060Read Review\u0060, }); var Top5PanelSections = { Logo: \u0027broker_carrousel_i\u0027, Button: \u0027broker_carrousel_n\u0027, }The Uptrend Continues to Be IntactUltimately, this is a market that\u0026#39;s been in an uptrend, and I just don\u0026#39;t see why that would change, at least not unless the Federal Reserve completely changes its stance and becomes aggressively hawkish. But even then, I think you would probably have people freaking out and buying gold for geopolitical cover, if nothing else. We have been on a nice channel for several months now, and I think we had recently revisited the bottom part of that channel, and now we are just simply trying to recover. I do expect a lot of volatility over the next 24 hours or so, but ultimately, I think if we can get a daily close above the $2,400 level, that is in fact more likely than not mean the gold will continue to climb and eventually make new highs. I have no interest in selling in the gold market, at least not until we break down below the $2,300 level.

