US consumer confidence surprisingly surge for July

(MENAFN) In a surprising development, U.S. consumer confidence showed an unexpected increase in July, breaking a pattern of stability that has been in place for the past two years. Despite ongoing concerns about inflation and high borrowing costs, the consumer confidence index rose to 100.3 in July from a revised 97.8 in June. This increase defied the expectations of economists who had forecasted a slight drop to 99.7, reflecting the general belief that consumer sentiment would weaken further amidst economic challenges.



Consumer price inflation expectations remained stable at 5.4 percent for the next 12 months, unchanged from the previous month. This consistency follows a peak of 7.9 percent in 2022, indicating that although inflation fears have not fully dissipated, they have stabilized compared to the more turbulent economic conditions of the past. This stability in inflation expectations has contributed to the rise in consumer confidence, even as concerns about borrowing costs and inflation linger.



The increase in consumer confidence, despite the persistent issues surrounding inflation and borrowing costs, highlights a complex economic environment where consumer sentiment can fluctuate independently of underlying economic pressures. The index’s movement suggests that while economic anxieties remain, there is a cautious optimism among consumers that may influence future spending and economic behavior.



MENAFN31072024000045015682ID1108502297