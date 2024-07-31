Qatar Chamber Hosts Future Entrepreneurs Camp Activities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Chamber recently hosted the activities of the 'Future Entrepreneurs Camp,' which runs until August 11.

The event is being organised by the Chamber in cooperation with the Youth Entrepreneurs Club (under the umbrella of the of Sports and Youth) and the Center for Entrepreneurship and Organizational Excellence at Qatar University.

The Camp, intended for secondary school and university students, aims mainly at developing entrepreneurship and innovation for youth including a variety of training sessions, workshops, entertainment activities and field visits.

The event also provides an interactive and educational environment to develop entrepreneurial ideas, enhance leadership skills and teamwork, and encourage effective communication and critical thinking. In addition, it offers a good opportunity for participants to connect with entrepreneurs and professionals in this field.

Speaking at the opening session, Noora Al Awlan, Director of the Research and Studies Department, said the camp is part of the ongoing cooperation between the Chamber and the Club, to enhance entrepreneurship opportunities in the country.

She praised the Club's role in supporting entrepreneurs, developing their skills, and transforming their ideas into enterprises that benefit the national economy. She also commended Qatar University's role in this regard.

Al Awlan emphasized that the Chamber's commitment to supporting young entrepreneurs stems from its role as a representative of the private sector and due to the fact that it aligns with its interest in bringing up a generation of innovative and qualified youth who will be successful entrepreneurs in the future.

On his part, Dr. Ibrahim Khalid Al Sulaiti, President of the Youth Entrepreneurs Club, expressed his appreciation to Qatar's Chamber for its unceasing cooperation with the Club in supporting entrepreneurship. He noted that the camp represents an excellent opportunity for exchanging expertise, gaining skills, and exploring talents encouraging entrepreneurs to achieve their ambitions.

Dr. Al Sulaiti pointed out that the Camp encompasses a variety of activities, which will eventually contribute to the enhancement of skills and experience of young entrepreneurs.

'It also hosts experienced instructors who bring innovative ideas to assist youth in entering the business community,' Dr. Al Sulaiti concluded.