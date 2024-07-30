MAP International Announces New President And CEO

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Susan J. Roeder, MAP International Board ChairBRUNSWICK, GA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- MAP International, an internationally recognized global organization based in Brunswick, Georgia is announcing the selection of its new President and CEO, Chris Palombo.On August 26, Palombo will take the reins of leadership from the organization's current President and CEO, Steve Stirling, who will serve as President and CEO Emeritus and provide a smooth transition until his official retirement date of April 1, 2025. The timing of Stirling's retirement was pre-planned since the beginning of his tenure at MAP International in 2014; after 10 years of faithful service, his transition is concurrent with the organization's 70th anniversary.MAP International is grateful to Stirling for his tireless efforts to bring health and hope to millions of people around the world over the last decade. Because of his leadership, MAP International is entering its 70th year of service well positioned to further expand its impact across the globe.“Chris Palombo shares MAP's passion for increasing global healthcare access and is dedicated to serving the world's most vulnerable populations,” says Stirling.“Chris has dedicated his life and career to consistently champion the cause of the medically underserved, both domestically and internationally. He is a compassionate leader as well as an innovative businessman, and we have full confidence in his ability to lead our organization to new heights, providing access to medicine and health supplies for even more people than ever before,” said Susan J. Roeder, MAP's Board Chair.Palombo began his career as a missionary and minister to university students, then moved into the healthcare space, where he focused his efforts on developing infrastructure that serves low-income populations by reducing cost, expanding access, and improving outcomes.Most recently, Palombo served for 13 years as the CEO of Dispensary of Hope, a charitable organization dedicated to increasing medication access for uninsured patients in the U.S. Palombo holds a Master of Healthcare Management degree from Lindenwood University, as well as a Master of Arts from Wheaton College. He is a U.S. Presidential Leadership Scholar, the chair of the MedSurplus Alliance, and serves on the board of Charity Pharmacies of America.“MAP International is one of the most well-respected charitable medication distributors in operation today,” Palombo says.“It is an honor to begin serving MAP's beneficiaries, donors, partners, board, and staff at this critical moment in global history. My goal will be to widen partnership, accelerate our growth, add more lives served, and ensure a measurable improvement in the health of our global community of friends, family, and neighbors.”About MAP InternationalMAP International is a leading global non-profit humanitarian organization whose goal is to provide medicine for all people. With a strong legacy of humanitarian service spanning 70 years, MAP International continues to evolve and innovate in its mission to make the world a better place for everyone across the globe. Visit MAP for more.

Janice Bryant

MAP

+1 470-275-6066

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram