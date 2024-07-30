Olympics Feature: Sunday At The Games Shows Need For Mental Strength

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Sunday may have only been the second day of competition at the Paris Olympic Games, but it highlighted an aspect that until recently seemed to be a taboo subject for – mental health.

Women's mountain bike champion Pauline Ferrand-Prevot ended her three-Games medal jinx with a dominant display in her race and then explained that she thought it was just as important to train her mind as it was to train her body.

“I think mental preparation is half of your total preparation, you train your body and push the boundaries and at times we forget what we do with our mindset,” the French cyclist explained in her press conference.

“We have to suffer, so my mental preparation allowed me to accept and almost enjoy the pain,” she added, whose new aim is to win the Tour de France.

Silver medalists Adam Peaty (L) of Britain reacts as Gold medalist Nicolo Martinenghi of Italy shows the medal after the awarding ceremony of men's 100m breaststroke of swimming at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, July 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Wang Peng)

Sunday evening saw British swimmer Adam Peaty in tears after winning a silver medal in the 100 meters breaststroke, but Peaty explained later that he was not crying because he had missed out on a third consecutive gold in the event by just two-hundredths of a second.

“It's not about the end goal, it's all about the process. It doesn't matter what the scoreboard says. I'm already a winner. I'm not crying because I came second, I'm crying because of the journey,” said the swimmer.

Peaty has documented his struggles in recent years, fully admitting that he was close to retiring after a“breakdown,” and a“self-destructive spiral”, which saw heavy drinking and a separation from his partner.

“It has been a very long way back (...) I gave my absolute all there,” he commented as he received hugs from his young son.

Simone Biles of the United States competes in the floor exercise event of the artistic gymnastics women's qualification match during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games at Bercy Arena in Paris, France, July 28, 2024. (Xinhua/Cao Can)

Kimberly Woods also beat the odds to take a surprise bronze medal in the women's K1 canoe slalom final.

The 28-year-old has previously spoken of suffering from childhood bullying due to her build, depression and self-harm incidents when injury stopped her from training, leading her to check herself into a mental health clinic.

“I can't believe how long my journey's been. I've been paddling for 20 years and finally have a medal around my neck. I'm hoping to be going for another 10 (years), but we'll see how my body handles up,” she said.

And of course, Sunday also saw the triumphal return of U.S. gymnast Simone Biles on her“redemption tour,” after mental health issues saw her withdraw from several events in Tokyo and took her to the verge of retirement after two years out of the sport, but still very much in the spotlight.

Biles was back on Sunday, finishing her subdivision as the highest all-round qualifier. Watched by a host of Hollywood celebrities, to show that at the very highest level, it is not just one's body that has to be in shape.