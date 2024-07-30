300 Slain Palestinians Retrieved In Rafah, Khan Younis South Of Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Gaza civil defense said on Tuesday that at least 300 slain Palestinians were retrieved in the city of Rafah and the towns east of Khan Younis, in the southern part of the Gaza Strip.

In its statement, the civil defense said that its rescue teams were able to retrieve the martyrs' bodies in Rafah and the towns of Bani Suhaila and Al Qararah, following the withdrawal of the Israeli from those areas.

It also added that rescue teams reported having received about 200 reports of missing people east of Khan Younis and that the Israeli prevented the rescue teams from retrieving the injured, which eventually led to their death and the decomposition of their bodies, in violation of the basic human rights conventions and laws.

The Gaza civil defense said that the occupation destroyed 90 percent of the infrastructure east of Khan Younis.

MENAFN30072024000067011011ID1108499636