Paris Olympics Medal Tally: Japan Retain Top Spot, China 2Nd, India Placed 31St

(MENAFN- IANS) Paris, July 30 (IANS) Japan bagged medals in Judo, Skateboarding, and Fencing to add to the one in Artistic Gymnastics as it maintained its position atop the medal tally at the here on Tuesday. Japan has so far won three medals in Judo taking their told medal count to seven and a total medal haul of 13.

China was following close behind with six gold medals maintaining their upper hand in shooting and diving. They have also six silver and two bronze medals for a total count of 14 medals.

Hosts France continued to surprise, placed in third position after picking gold medals in Canoe Slalom and Cycling (Mountain Bike).

Despite winning their second medal -- a bronze that came via Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh, India slipped to 31st position in the table.

MEDAL TALLY

Top 5 and India:

Nation G S B T

1) Japan 7 2 4 13

2) China 6 6 2 14

3) France 5 8 4 17

4) Australia 5 4 0 9

5) S. Korea 5 3 3 11

31) India 0 0 2 2