J&K's Shias Ask Govt To Take Strong Stand On Persecution Of Community In Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, July 30 (IANS) J&K's Shias on Tuesday asked the Indian to take a strong stand against the persecution of the community in Pakistan.

Senior Shia leader and head of J&K Shia Association, Imran Raza Ansari appealed to the Centre to take a strong stand against the persecution of the Shia community in Pakistan.

"I am writing to bring to your attention a catastrophic situation unfolding in Parachinar, Pakistan, where the Shia community is facing an existential threat from extremist groups.“The situation is dire and immediate action is necessary to prevent a massacre. Years of sectarian violence, apathy and inaction of Pakistani government have emboldened extremist groups leaving the Shia community vulnerable to further attacks," he said in a letter to External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar.

"The recent escalation of violence has created a humanitarian crisis and it is imperative that India takes a strong stance to prevent further bloodshed. India has a moral obligation to act given its commitment to human rights and religious freedom," Ansari said.