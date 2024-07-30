Summer Plans Not Going As Expected? Que Pasa Launches Summer Bummer "Insurance"

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Canadians can“claim” their bummer to recover their summer with cash prizes up to $5,000 CAN

TORONTO, July 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As Canadians know, summers are fleeting, making every moment precious. Yet, the pressure to seize the sunny season means that when plans fall short of perfect, it's a real bummer. In fact, according to a 2024 survey by Maru Public Opinion, 74% of Canadians feel that summer activities often fall short of their expectations. That's why, Que Pasa, a made-in-Canada tortilla chip brand, is excited to introduce a unique solution for seasonal letdowns with the launch of Que Pasa's Summer Bummer Insurance.



Summer mishaps happen, but whether it's traffic on your road trip, sold-out concert tickets, or a BBQ with a side of burnt, Canadians don't have time to waste feeling let down. With Que Pasa's Summer Bummer Insurance, participants can“claim” their bummer to recover their summer with a chance to win multiple cash prizes up to $5,000!

“It seems like summers are shorter than the time it takes to get to the bottom of a bowl of guac,” jokes Jennifer Hill, Brand Manager at Que Pasa,“so we don't have time to waste feeling let down when plans fall through. Que Pasa knows what makes Canadian summers great. Sometimes all you need is chips and dip so you can come together with friends to make the most of the fleeting season with good times and good food.”

Participants can enter the contest by visiting QuePasaSummerBummer.ca or in person at a Que Pasa“claim” centre in two Toronto locations this August: the Well from August 6-8, 2024 or The Harbourfront Centre from August 10-11, 2024.

To submit a“claim” participants simply need to share their summer bummer, a moment or experience that didn't go as planned and is worthy of a do-over. The contest is open from July 30, until September 3, 11:59 PM EST and offers multiple prizes including:



One (1) grand cash prize of $5,000 CAD

Ten (10) $250 CAD cash prizes Twenty-five (25) $100 CAD cash prizes



With each“claim” submitted, Que Pasa will donate $10 to its program partner the Canadian Parks and Wilderness Society (CPAWS), up to $50,000, to support conservation efforts and raise awareness about the importance of protecting Canada's natural landscapes.

For more information on how to participate and full contest rules and regulations, visit QuePasaSummerBummer.ca.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Contest begins July 30, 2024, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time ("ET") and ends at 11:59:59 p.m. ET on September 3, 2024. Open to age-of-majority Canadian residents (excluding Quebec residents). Prizes available: One (1) Grand prize of CAD $5,000; ten (10) CAD $250 cash prize; and twenty-five (25) CAD $100 cash prize. Mathematical skill-testing question required. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. Limit one (1) contest registration, and two (2) entries per person, regardless of method of entry. For full details and official Contest rules, visit

About Nature's Path Foods

Nature's Path Organic Foods is North America's largest organic breakfast and snack food company and produces USDA and Canadian Certified Organic and Non-GMO Project Verified breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural food stores in over 50 countries around the world. Committed to the triple bottom line- socially responsible, environmentally sustainable and financially viable, Nature's Path works diligently to support communities and champion the cause of people and planet. Brands include Nature's Path®, Love Crunch®, Que Pasa®, EnviroKidz®, Anita's Organic Mills® and Love Child Organics®. Founded in 1985, Nature's Path is headquartered in Richmond, British Columbia and employs hundreds of valued team members at its four facilities in Canada and the United States

For more information about Nature's Path and its commitment to organic practices and sustainability, please visit

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at

