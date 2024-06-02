Earthquake Today: Magnitude 5.9 Quake Strikes Cities In Japan's Ishikawa Prefecture, No Tsunami Threat

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Japan Meteorological Agency reported a magnitude 5.9 earthquake hitting Ishikawa Prefecture, with authorities confirming no tsunami risk, NHK reported quake occurred at approximately 6:31 am on Monday, with its epicentre estimated to be 10 kilometres deep Read | Rupert Murdoch marries for fifth time, 93-year-old mogul ties knot with 63-year-old Elena ZhukovaWajima and Suzu cities in Ishikawa Prefecture experienced tremors at an intensity of upper 5 on Japan's seismic scale, Noto town felt tremors at an intensity of lower than 5, while Nanao city and Anamizu town, along with some areas in Niigata Prefecture, registered an intensity of 4.Also Read | Election Commission orders repolling at Barasat, Mathurapur in West Bengal on June 3Following the earthquake, East Japan Railway temporarily suspended Hokuriku Shinkansen and Joetsu Shinkansen bullet train services due to a power outage. Service resumed at 6:50 am, NHK reported.



MENAFN02062024007365015876ID1108287358