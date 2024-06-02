Foreign Ministry Follows Up On Jordanians In Floods-Hit Regions In Germany

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) -- The Foreign said on Sunday that it was following up on the conditions of Jordanian citizens residing in Germay, as a result of the heavy rains that drew down large parts of southern regions, causing floods, line interruptions, and the declaration of a state of emergency in a number of southern German states.Director of Operations and Consular Affairs Directorate at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates, Sufyan Al-Qudah, said that the ministry is following up on Jordanians through the Kingdom's Embassy in Berlin, which has been in constant contact with the Jordanian community members registered on the embassy's lists and the residents in those areas to check on them, as the embassy confirmed that there are no injuries among Jordanians in Germany.Al-Qudah urged Jordanian citizens residing in the affected areas to comply with the warnings and instructions issued by the German local authorities in this regard and to communicate with the German competent authorities, the Operations and Consular Affairs Directorate, or the Jordanian Embassy in Berlin, to request assistance around the clock on the following numbers:00962799562903, 00962799562471, 00962799562193, or through e-mail: ..., or on the Embassy's emergency phone number in Berlin: 00491729069412