Jamaica Committed To Constitutional Reform

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) By Chris Patterson

KINGSTON, Jamaica (JIS) – Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, says the remains optimistic about the prospects for Jamaica's transition from a constitutional monarchy to a republic.

While noting that the process has not gone as he had expected, in relation to the anticipated stakeholder support, Prime Holness said the government still holds out hope for constitutional transformation being achieved.

“It has not gone quite as I had expected, we needed to have the support of the opposition, we still hold out hope that maybe we can actually do this. We will carry it as far as we can with the great hope that we can reach to some understanding and consensus. It is truly my wish for Jamaica to become a republic,” Prime Minister Holness was speaking at the Jamaica Civil Service Association's (JCSA) 105th annual general meeting (AGM) at the JACISERA Park in St Andrew on May 30.

Prime Minister Holness informed that constitutional reform is one of the major transformational projects being undertaken by the government, and noted that Jamaica's observance of 60 years of Independence presented a fitting moment for constitutional reform, while adding that other leaders, including former prime ministers, also reached out and made public statements encouraging the move to become a republic.

During his presentation, Holness listed several other nation-building and transformational projects being undertaken by the Government, aimed at transforming the lives of Jamaicans.

The projects covered the areas of road infrastructure, health care, education, national security, unemployment and training, the economy and fiscal management, housing and urban renewal, transformation of the public sector and productivity.

“I use the term nation-building projects. These are not short-term projects, meaning that the impact is not for five years, the things that we are attempting to do will set the foundation for the country for the next 50 to 100 years,” Holness said.

“This is the first time that the country has been in a position to plan longer than a five-year cycle. The danger with planning outside of a five-year cycle is that you probably will do things that are not popular to get you re-elected, but you definitely will do the things to ensure that the country will be on a solid footing. People won't appreciate them right away but on reflection, they will understand what it is that we are doing,” the prime minister added.

A report from the Constitutional Reform Committee was tabled in parliament recently.

The post Jamaica committed to constitutional reform appeared first on Caribbean News Global .