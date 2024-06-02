Assisted Walking Devices Market Is To Achieve A CAGR Of 6.17% To Reach US$5.819 Billion By 2029

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The assisted walking devices is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% from US$3.828 billion in 2022 to US$5.819 billion by 2029.

- Knowledge Sourcing IntelligenceNOIDA, UTTAR PARDESH, INDIA, June 3, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the assisted walking devices market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.17% between 2022 and 2029 to reach US$5.819 billion by 2029.During the forecast period, it is anticipated that the increased prevalence of target diseases, such as Parkinson's disease and rheumatoid arthritis, will drive the usage rates of assisted walking devices. Because assisted walking devices are used in rehabilitation programs to progressively restore body balance and promote muscle functioning in sedentary, handicapped individuals, there is a high demand for them due to the increase in the total number of surgical operations.Moreover, innovations in technology are propelling the market for walking assist devices. Wheelchairs and crutches are examples of walking aids.For instance, Advanced Step in Innovative Mobility , or ASIMO, is a humanoid robot that Honda developed to assist people in their daily lives in the future. Not only is ASIMO a significant advancement in robotics, but its key technologies serve as a foundation for future Honda product innovations such as Bodyweight Support Assist, Stride Management Assist, and U3-X Personal Mobility. The goal of Honda's Stride Management Assist device is to help those who can still walk but have weaker legs.Access sample report or view details:The assisted walking devices market, by product, is divided into four types- canes, crutches, walkers, and gait trainers. Walkers are preferred primarily because they offer greater stability than other walking aids, allowing users to move around freely. Additionally, because they offer more support than other walking aids, these mobility devices encourage physical activity in people with physical disabilities.The assisted walking devices market, by distribution channel, is divided into two types- online and offline. The online segment is anticipated to grow significantly during the forecast period. The reason for this growth can be attributed to consumers' growing preference for online platforms. The expansion of this market is also being aided by the growing accessibility of the websites of major manufacturers of walking assist devices, such as wheelchairs and crutches.The assisted walking devices market, by end-users, is divided into two types- hospitals and others. The primary drivers of the market are the expanding number of hospitals worldwide and the increased population for these devices.The North American region is expected to witness significant growth in the assisted walking devices market during the forecasted period. The primary factors propelling the market in this region are the existence of sophisticated healthcare facilities and well-crafted reimbursement policies. Furthermore, over the next nine years, the high prevalence of target diseases like Parkinson's disease, arthritis, and other chronic disabilities in this region is anticipated to have a significant impact on driving market expansion. Moreover, during the forecast period, this market is anticipated to grow due to the accessibility of these mobility devices at discounted prices for individuals with disabilities.The research includes several key players from the assisted walking devices market, such as Honda Global, Drive DeVilbiss, Physio-pedia, HME Home Health, Elderluxe, Homecare Medical, ALIMCO, ByACRE, Millbrook Healthcare, and Arcatron.The market analytics report segments the assisted walking devices market using the following criteria:.By ProductoCanesoCrutchesoWalkersoGait Trainers.By Distribution ChanneloOnlineoOffline.By End-UseroHospitalsoOthers.By GeographyoNorth America.United States.Canada.MexicooSouth America.Brazil.Argentina.OthersoEurope.United Kingdom.Germany.France.Spain.OthersoMiddle East and Africa.Saudi Arabia.UAE.Israel.OthersoAsia Pacific.Japan.China.India.South Korea.Indonesia.Thailand.OthersCompanies Mentioned:.Honda Global.Drive DeVilbiss.Physio-pedia.HME Home Health.Elderluxe.Homecare Medical.ALIMCO.ByACRE.Millbrook Healthcare.ArcatronExplore More Reports:.Portable Medical Devices Market:.Sleep Apnea Devices Market:.Bathroom and Toiled Assist Devices Market:

Ankit Mishra

Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence LLP

+1 850-250-1698

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn