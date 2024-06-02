Kharabsheh Checks On Progress In EMV's Energy, Mining Initiatives

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, June 2 (Petra) - of and Mineral Resources, Dr. Saleh Kharabsheh, on Sunday checked on level of progress in implementing the priorities and initiatives contained within Jordan's Economic Modernization Vision (EMV) 2023-2025 for the Kingdom's energy and sectors, during last May.During the regular meeting held with liaison officers and stakeholders from the ministry's various directorates and partner agencies, Kharabsheh followed up on the EMV's completed initiatives and others in progress, within an action plan and established timetable.The meeting thoroughly detailed the follow-up procedures for each initiative, primarily the Kingdom's electrical interconnection, green hydrogen, gas and oil, and mining sectors, according to a ministry statement.The minister called on all relevant authorities' liaison officers to follow up on the EMV's initiatives and take the necessary measures in this field.The EMV features a total of 50 initiatives for the Kingdom's energy sector, while the vision detailed 18 initiatives for the mining sector.