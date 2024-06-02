Driver Who Drove Bus Onto Rail Track To Avoid Traffic Arrested

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette) A reckless driver who drove a bus onto a railway track to avoid traffic in Puwakpitiya has been arrested, the Sri Lanka said.

Videos shared on social showed the bus struggling to get off the tracks.

The driver had reportedly attempted to go past the traffic by driving the bus onto the tracks adjoining the road.

Motorists took footage of the incident and posted it on social media.

The Police said the driver was later arrested and the bus was seized. (Colombo Gazette)